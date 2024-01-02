Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against James River, Paycom, and Rockley and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR, Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC, and Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



James River Group Holdings, Ltd. JRVR

Class Period: August 7, 2023 - November 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 12, 2024

James River is an exempted holding company registered in Bermuda, organized for the purpose of acquiring and managing insurance and reinsurance entities. The Company owns five insurance companies based in the United States focused on specialty insurance niches as well as a Bermuda-based reinsurance company.

On November 7, 2023, after the market closed, the Company announced its third quarter 2023 financial results in a press release, wherein James River disclosed that it had "identified an error in the accounting for reinstatement premium . . . in its Excess & Surplus Lines segment" in the previously issued financial statements for the second quarter of 2023. Specifically, the error resulted in overstatements of net income of $7.8 million and $10.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, as well as understatements of ceded written premium, and overstatements of net written premium and net earned premium of $9.4 million and $12.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. Moreover, it had identified a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting because the "Company's control over the review of the determination of when reinstatement premiums for reinsurance should be recognized did not operate effectively[.]"

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.99, or 7%, to close at $13.15 on November 8, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that James River lacked effective internal controls regarding the recognition of reinstatement premiums for reinsurance; (2) that, as a result, the Company overstated its net income; (3) that the Company was reasonably likely to restate its financial results; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC

Class Period: February 9, 2022 - November 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 9, 2024

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Paycom's Beti product led to cannibalization of the Paycom's services and revenues; (2) Paycom knew but failed to disclose that Beti was leading to cannibalization of Paycom's services and revenues, and failed to warn of cannibalization as a general risk; (3) as a result of cannibalization of revenue, Paycom missed its expected 3Q23 revenue and would have to revise its expected 2023 revenues; (4) the cannibalization issue resulted in projected 2024 year-over-year revenue growth to between 10% and 12%, well below expectations; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited RKLY

Class Period: November 2, 2022 - October 20, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2024

Rockley specializes in the research and development of integrated silicon photonics chipsets and modules for sensory and communications products. SC Health was a special purpose acquisition company – commonly known as a "SPAC" or "blank-check company."

The Rockley class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rockley's joint venture agreement ("JV Agreement") with Hengtong Rockley Technology Co., Ltd. was in jeopardy because Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. ("Hengtong"), Rockley's joint venture partner, had acquired a majority interest in a company, Huawei Marine Networks Co., Ltd. ("Huawei Marine") (later renamed HMN Tech), on the banned entities list maintained by the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce since 2019; (ii) the JV Agreement was in further jeopardy because in February 2021 the World Bank had invalidated a bid by Huawei Marine to build an undersea optical cable based on security concerns raised by the United States and other countries that China could use the infrastructure to spy on communications; (iii) the materially undisclosed risk that the JV Agreement could fail as a result of Hengtong's acquisition of a majority interest in HMN Tech jeopardized Rockley's joint venture revenues, launch schedule, business prospects, and ultimately Rockley's solvency; (iv) Rockley did not have the customer base or customer commitments that defendants had represented to investors; and (v) Rockley did not have sufficient customer orders to allow it to develop and commercialize products, maintain and expand client relationships, reach cash flow break-even, or stave off bankruptcy following the Merger.

