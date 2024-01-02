EXPENSIFY, INC. (NASDAQ: EXFY) SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Expensify, Inc.

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP:



Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Expensify, Inc. ("Expensify" or the "Company") EXFY pursuant and/or traceable to the offering documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021 (the "IPO"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon and alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 against the Company and certain of its officers (the "Complaint").

If you purchased or acquired Expensify common stock, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Expensify, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact paralegal Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 29, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the offering documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify's revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet its touted long-term growth projections; and (iii) accordingly, the Company's post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated.

Since the IPO, as a result of the disclosure of material adverse facts omitted from Expensify's offering documents, Expensify's share price has fallen substantially below its IPO price. As of November 29, 2023, Expensify's shares closed at $2.42, a 91% decline from the IPO price.

