XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December and Fourth Quarter 2023

Deliveries in December 2023 reached a new record of 20,115 units, a 78% increase year-over-year

60,158 units delivered in Q4 2023, a 171% increase year-over-year

141,601 units delivered for the full year of 2023, a 17% increase year-over-year



GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPeng Inc. (("XPENG" or the "Company, NYSE:XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for December and the fourth quarter 2023.

In December 2023, XPENG delivered 20,115 Smart EVs, a new record for monthly deliveries, representing a 78% increase year-over-year. Fourth quarter 2023 total vehicle deliveries hit 60,158, exceeding 60,000 quarterly deliveries for the first time and marking a 171% increase year-over-year. Total annual deliveries in 2023 reached 141,601 units, a 17% increase over the prior year. As of December 31, 2023, the Company's total cumulative deliveries reached 400,311 units.

On December 28, XPENG achieved a significant milestone by deploying its XNGP Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to customers in 27 more cities via an Over-the-Air (OTA) update. Newly added cities include Tianjin, Chengdu, Xi'an, Wuhan and Changsha, expanding XNGP's coverage that's not reliant on HD maps to a total of 52 cities in China. This accomplishment highlights XPENG's industry-leading position in nationwide ADAS coverage. By early 2024, XNGP will be available in a total of 200 cities across China.

In December, test drive of X9 has started for nationwide customers. The Company believes that the X9, a flagship model built under SEPA2.0, distinguishes itself from traditional MPV models with superior space, design and maneuvering that perfectly combine the advantages of MPVs and SUVs. The X9 launch event is scheduled on Monday, Jan 1, 2024 at 6:30PM China Standard Time. Customer deliveries of the X9 are set to commence immediately after the launch event.

