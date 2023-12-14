Dish Mexico and SES Select ContentWise and Minerva for Personalized Recommendations on mvshub OTT Service

Loading... Loading...

AI-powered recommendations make for more personal and engaging entertainment experience.

Mexico City, Mexico December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Subscribers of Dish Mexico's mvshub service are now able to benefit from personalized, AI-driven recommendations on their home screen as Dish Mexico and their content distribution and online video platform partner SES select Minerva and ContentWise for the new recommendations engine.



The integration of Minerva’s and ContentWise’s software at the core of the super aggregation platform based on SES’s Online Video Platform (OVP), mvshub, allows Dish Mexico to expand its capability to deliver a personalized next-generation viewing experience.



The AI-powered recommendations engine solution can deliver a unified search, personalization, content discovery, and recommendations experience across Video on Demand (VOD), live TV and Catch Up, from all channels and streaming services on the platform.



Additionally, ContentWise will introduce powerful editorial tools and business controls to empower the curation and promotion of the rich catalog offerings with AI. This advancement aims to boost the discoverability of a wide variety of content, thereby ensuring the growth and retention of Dish Mexico’s audience.



"We are excited to further improve our online video service with SES and further redefine the way our users consume content," said Roger Quintin, Director of mvshub. "We’re committed to making mvshub the most innovative video service for our users experience. With additional capabilities, courtesy of Minerva and ContentWise, we’re confident mvshub will be a step ahead in this dynamic and competitive market."



Renato Bonomini, VP of Sales Engineering and Ecosystems of ContentWise, added, “To succeed, super aggregators must simplify the customer journey and, for that, a unified user experience is critical. Dish Mexico thoroughly embraces our vision of ‘copiloting’ UX personalization and content discovery with AI. The Minerva and ContentWise partnership has been tested in dozens of deployments, and that is why we can deliver together such a level of integration.”



Dish Mexico is a long-time customer of SES for its direct to home (DTH) services in Mexico via the QuetzSat-1 satellite. In 2021, Dish Mexico selected SES’s Online Video Platform (OVP) solution for its ability to seamlessly integrate linear channels, third-party and on-demand content from multiple sources, eliminating the need to switch between applications and enhancing the viewing experience.



About Minerva:



Minerva is a leading video platform vendor, providing exceptional video solutions to operators and service providers worldwide. With a track record of innovative products and an unwavering commitment to customer success, Minerva continues to empower businesses with state-of-the-art video delivery solutions.



About ContentWise:



ContentWise is the AI-powered customer experience company that provides leading video operators, digital publishers and online retailers with the software and expertise they need to create rich, personal and smart CX at every digital touchpoint. Thanks to personalization and automation technology, ContentWise helps marketing, editorial and merchandising teams understand what each customer needs, wants and values, maximizing each customer’s lifetime value. With offices in Milan, Los Angeles and Singapore, ContentWise counts as customers leading brands worldwide, including Allente, Dish, PCCW, United Group, Telecom Argentina, Telefonica, and Voo.



About mvshub:



mvshub is the new digital platform that seeks to evolve the streaming entertainment experience, by consolidating the most recognized and niche OTT platforms, a wide VOD catalogue and also offers Pay TV channels in streaming, in which customers are able to watch their preferred shows at any time in one place, with a single login, a universal search engine and the ability to download the content on various devices. info.mvshub.com.mx



About SES:



SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world’s only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world’s leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES’s video network carries over 8,650 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 361 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges SESG. Further information is available at www.ses.com.

