Hexa Global Ventures Unveils TalentEdgeAI: a Revolutionary Solution to Transform Talent Acquisition and Staffing

Loading... Loading...

TalentEdgeAI is revolutionizing the HR tech landscape by offering a unified platform specifically designed for mid-sized employers and staffing firms. It is providing a seamless, AI-driven solution that intelligently analyzes labor market trends, pinpoints ideal candidates, and optimizes the interview process with the power of AI and machine learning. This doesn't streamline recruitment – it redefines it by accelerating the process, improving the experience, and increasing candidate quality.

Richardson, TX December 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hexa Global Ventures, a leader in partnering with visionary entrepreneurs in the talent management space, is thrilled to announce the official launch of TalentEdgeAI. This groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform harnesses technical innovation from a number of industry leading organizations to revolutionize the hiring landscape, reducing costs and optimizing the candidate experience.



TalentEdgeAI is a Competitive Advantage for Organizations Seeking to Source Talent with More Accuracy and Hire with More Efficiency:



- Maps candidate availability and wages at a granular level, considering role, skill, and demographic parameters.

- Directly connects users to qualified candidates using multiple communication platforms and an advanced AI recruiter.

- Minimizes hiring managers' time involvement while empowering candidates to control the timing and communication of the hiring process.

- Reduces hiring costs and time through an automated process and communication powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence.



Maan Hamdan, Chairman of Hexa Global Ventures, commented, "TalentEdgeAI is harnessing the advanced capabilities of multiple Hexa companies, integrating assets to create a seamless process that will redefine candidate and hiring manager experience by minimizing time spent on non-essential aspects of the recruitment process."



In a progressively complex hiring market, TalentEdgeAI provides a competitive advantage with targeted workforce insights and technical innovation, enabling faster and more accurate connections to qualified candidates. It reshapes common recruiting practices, compressing days into minutes with immediate candidate identification, AI interviews at the candidates' convenience, and streamlined communication on behalf of the hiring manager.



Raleen Gagnon, CEO of TalentEdgeAI, stated, "I’ve spent the last 20 years in this industry leveraging multiple data and technology platforms. I am thrilled that we finally have one solution that aggregates all relevant insights and leverages the latest technology for more efficient and effective hiring."



TalentEdgeAI, a product of Hexa Global Ventures, harnesses cutting-edge technology and workforce insights to accelerate the hiring process, increase recruiter productivity, and enhance the candidate experience.



For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: info@talentedgeai.com.



TalentEdgeAI

2100 N Greenville Ave.

Richardson, TX 75082

www.talentedgeai.com

Contact Information:

TalentEdgeAI

Raleen Gagnon

978-771-9678

Contact via Email

talentedgeai.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/902196



Press Release Distributed by PR.com