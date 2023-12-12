Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Named Among Best Short-Term Rehabs in Florida

Loading... Loading...

Villages Rehab & Nursing Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 – a status earned by only 19% of skilled-nursing facilities nationwide. Villages Rehab earned its Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of "High Performing," the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehab. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News' assessment of consistent performance in objective quality measures.

Since 2009, U.S. News’ annual Best Nursing Homes ratings have assisted consumers in need of either short-term rehabilitation or long-term care for themselves or a family member.



Villages Rehab and Nursing Center earned its U.S. News Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehabilitation. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in objective quality measures.



"We are greatly appreciative of our Villages team. The staff and medical providers work closely together so we can provide our high standard of care to each individual patient,” said Jane’e Flanders, LNH Administrator of Villages Rehab & Nursing Center. "We collaborate with our medical partners, patients, families, and community to accomplish our goal for the facility.”



For the 2024 edition, U.S. News rated more than 15,000 nursing homes on residents’ outcomes -- such as infection rates, staffing levels, potentially inappropriate reliance on antipsychotic drugs, health inspection results, and other indicators of quality.



“U.S. News’ Best Nursing Homes ratings give patients, senior residents, their families and caregivers an objective assessment of quality, to help them choose the facility that best fits their individual needs,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Nursing homes that have earned the recognition of U.S. News, have a track record of achieving better outcomes for patients and residents, and maximizing the amount of care they receive from nurses and other staff.”



U.S. News has published an information page summarizing the Best Nursing Homes methodology, ratings, and awards.



Villages Rehab & Nursing Center

Villages Rehab & Nursing Center is a 120 bed sub-acute, nursing & rehabilitation facility in Lady Lake, FL. The facility specializes in short-term rehabilitation services with a focus on individualized person-directed care. Specialized rehabilitation and treatment programs are provided for patients recovering from stroke and other neurological impairments, post-operative care for orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgeries, cardiac care, respiratory care, and wound care. In addition to physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and skilled nursing services, the center has rounding physicians from over 10 specialties including cardiology, pulmonology, and orthopedics. Villages Rehab offers luxury accommodations, complimentary transportation, spa services, activities, and entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.thevillagesrehab.com.



About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.



