NCBCP Will Host Their 26th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards, Celebrating the Diversity of Our Democracy

Washington, DC December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) will host its 26th Annual Spirit of Democracy Awards, Celebrating the Diversity of Our Democracy, An Elegant Evening Affair, at The Hamilton Washington, DC on Tuesday, December 12, at 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm EST.



The event, in its 26th year, will be co-hosted by NCBCP President & CEO and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable, Melanie L. Campbell and newly appointed NCBCP Chairman of the Board, Marc H. Morial. Together, they will celebrate and honor some of the nation’s brightest and most dedicated leaders representing civil rights, business, education, government, labor, community, economic & youth empowerment, racial and social justice. Honorees will be recognized for their extraordinary leadership and commitment to protecting the rights, freedoms and opportunity for all people in our nation - in a year where we have faced persistent challenges aimed at undermining the foundations of our democracy and attempts to erase our essential rights and freedoms. Meshelle “Indie-Mom” of Comedy will serve as the celebrity host.



The 2023 Spirit of Democracy Chairman’s Leadership Circle Honorees include:

Dr. Kimberle Crenshaw, Co-Founder, African American Policy Forum

Congressman Steve Horsford (NV-4), Chairman, Congressional Black Caucus

Terry Melvin, President, Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Janet Murguia, President & CEO UnidosUS

Maya Wiley, President & CEO, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

The 2023 Spirit of Democracy President & CEO’s Leadership Circle Honorees include:

Cliff Albright, Co-Founder, Black Voters Matter

Dr. Wes Bellamy, Chair, Political Science Department, Virginia State University

Clint Odom, J.D., Vice President, Strategic Alliances & External Affairs

Ronald Moten, Co-Founder, Don’t Mute DC

John Taylor, Co-Founder and Chair, Black Male Initiative GA



When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 @ 6:00pm – 9:00 pm EST (will be livestreamed on Facebook @ncbcp)

Where: The Hamilton, 600 14th Street N.W., Washington, DC 20005

Sponsors: AARP, AT&T, VERIZON, Coca-Cola, Airbnb, Charter Communications and CTIA



For media inquiries and availability for Melanie L. Campbell, please contact newmedia@ncbcp.org



The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation (NCBCP) is one of the most active civil rights and social justice organizations in the nation “dedicated to increasing civic engagement, economic and voter empowerment in Black America.” The Black Women’s Roundtable (BWR) is the women and girls’ empowerment arm of the NCBCP.

