"Robert and Michelle's Holiday Party" Shines Bright for Speak Up for Kids, Raising $184K and 1,000 Toy Donations for Foster Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness

Loading... Loading...

"Robert and Friends' Holiday Party" in Palm Beach achieved remarkable success, raising $184,000 and collecting 1,000 toys for over 1,600 foster-involved children and housing-insecure youth. Hosted at La Masseria, the event, which began as a small house party over two decades ago, has grown into a powerful fundraiser, exemplifying community spirit.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL December 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a heartwarming display of community spirit, "Robert and Friends” Holiday Party" unfolded with unparalleled success, generating $184,000 in contributions and 1,000 toys donated to benefit Palm Beach County's greater than 1,600 foster-involved children and housing-insecure youth.



Over two decades ago, Robert Donohoo, the event's host, initiated a fundraiser that started as a humble house party aimed at collecting toys for children in need. With each passing year, the event expanded, fueling Robert's growing passion for supporting foster children. His infectious energy rallied a dedicated team of friends, including Valerie Goger and Barry Vankat, who, with unwavering commitment, collaborated with Robert to elevate the event from a simple house party to a monumental fundraiser. Together, they have forged an enduring legacy of compassion, kindness, and hope for countless foster children, epitomizing the true spirit of community and leaving a lasting impact.



The event found a gracious host in La Masseria, situated at 5520 PGA Boulevard, Suite 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418. The venue not only provided an exquisite setting for the evening but also seamlessly blended authentic Italian cuisine with the spirit of holiday generosity.



This year, the soirée drew the support of almost 100 attendees and local businesses, showcasing the community's dedication to making a tangible difference in the lives of displaced and vulnerable youth.



"Robert and his friends threw a special event that was more than just a party - it was a beautiful mix of kindness, generosity, and friendship. With their hard work, they made a positive impact on the lives of foster children, showing how coming together can create meaningful change. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the success of this event!" - Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Speak Up For Kids.



About Speak Up for Kids

Speak Up for Kids champions child advocacy in Palm Beach County, focusing on the 1,400 to 1,600 children in foster care. Our mission is to normalize the lives of these vulnerable children, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, or abandonment. We provide essential necessities, school supplies, tutoring, therapy, enrichment activities, and celebrate their milestones.

Contact Information:

Speak Up for Kids

Danielle Sebrell

561-408-7779

Contact via Email

speakupforkidspbc.org

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/901919



Press Release Distributed by PR.com