KryptAll K iPhones Protect Users from Chain Analysis Programs

Wilmington, DE December 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A WIRED article claims that "according to a letter WIRED obtained that was sent by US senator Ron Wyden to the Department of Justice (DOJ)... a surveillance program now known as Data Analytical Services (DAS) has for more than a decade allowed federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to mine the details of Americans' calls, analyzing the phone records of countless people who are not suspected of any crime, including victims. Using a technique known as chain analysis, the program targets not only those in direct phone contact with a criminal suspect but anyone with whom those individuals have been in contact as well." (https://www.wired.com/story/hemisphere-das-white-house-surveillance-trillions-us-call-records/)



KryptAll K iPhones protect you from this attack. KryptAll has secure calling that keeps your calls secure with double AES 256 encryption. KryptAll calling voice and calling data is encrypted when calling a regular phone number. KryptAll does not use a regular phone number for its secure calling to regular phones and calling and receiving calls from other KryptAll phones. No caller ID associated to calls from KryptAll to regular phone numbers and calling records are not generated.



KryptAll also protects you by not allowing unencrypted calls to go over its network should the encryption of the phone ever be compromised. www.Kryptall.com

