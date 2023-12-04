Robert J. Valenzuela, MD, Joins NY Health

Loading... Loading... Loading...

New York, NY December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is pleased to announce that board-certified urologist Robert J. Valenzuela, MD, has joined its team. Dr. Valenzuela will practice at 2330 Eastchester Rd., Bronx, NY 10469, 286 Fort Washington Ave. #1A, New York, NY 10032, and 154 E 85th St., New York, NY 10028.



“We are thrilled to have Dr. Valenzuela join our team of expert urological care providers to continue providing high-level care and experience for our patients,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health.



Dr. Valenzuala specializes in prosthetic urology, sexual dysfunction, post-prostatectomy urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hypertrophy (BPH), treatment of Peyronie’s disease, and medical education. He is one of the most prolific implanters of penile prosthesis, artificial urinary sphincters, and male slings in the Northeast region.



Dr. Valenzuela is an active educator, conducting patient education seminars and giving lectures to urologists and primary care physicians concerning the treatment of erectile dysfunction and urinary incontinence. Dr. Valenzuela also provides expertise and training to physicians, nationally and internationally, on his unique length preservation surgical techniques for inflatable penile prosthesis insertion, male slings, Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Prostatic Urethral Lift (Urolift) procedures, as well as the management of complex revision and replacement prosthetic cases. He has developed the Sub-Coronal Inflatable Penile Prosthesis procedure (SC-IPP) and the Modified Sliding Technique (MoST/ MuST)). Dr. Valenzuela is the former Director Of Penile Prosthesis Surgery at the Mount Sinai Department of Urology. He currently serves as the Co-Director of the Genito Urinary Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship Program.



“NY Health’s commitment to delivering outstanding medical care, coupled with a compassionate approach towards each patient, aligns perfectly with my professional ethos and aspirations,” said Dr. Valenzuela. “I am eager to embark on this journey, committed to excellence and compassionate care in our shared mission to better the lives of those we serve.”



