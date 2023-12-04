NY Health Welcomes Family Medicine Physician Dr. Faiza Mallick

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Bayport, NY December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Family Medicine Physician Faiza Mallick, MD. Dr. Mallick will practice at 581 Middle Rd, Bayport, NY 11705.



“We are excited to have Dr. Faiza Mallick join NY Health,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “The addition of Dr. Mallick allows us to provide additional opportunities for our community members to receive primary care services, close to home.”



Dr. Mallick serves diverse socioeconomic populations, including multilingual individuals, minorities, and those with limited resources. She provides comprehensive care to patients across generations. Dr. Mallick is dedicated to establishing trust and respect with her patients. Her patient-centered approach focuses on creating a comfortable environment, empowering patients to actively participate in their health as confident advocates.



"As a family doctor, I aim to establish meaningful connections, allowing me to support and track my patients’ health over time. Nothing compares to the gratification of making a significant, positive impact on someone's life," Dr. Mallick said.



Dr. Mallick is passionate about community education in preventative medicine, including lifestyle modifications, health screenings, disease prevention, and managing chronic illnesses.



In her free time, Dr. Mallick enjoys quality time with friends and family, exploring new places, dining, watching movies, and indulging in music. She speaks fluent English, Urdu, and Hindi.



