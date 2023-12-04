New York Health Welcomes Navpreet Dhuga, DO

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Mt. Sinai, NY December 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- New York Health (NY Health) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Family Medicine Physician Navpreet Dhuga, DO. Dr. Dhuga will practice at 701 NY-25A, Suite 2, Mt. Sinai, NY 11766.



“We are proud to welcome Dr. Dhuga to our practice,” said Dr. Rohit Reejsinghani, FACP, MBA, Executive Director of NY Health. “Dr. Dhuga will be a wonderful addition to our team of primary care providers and will serve the Mt. Sinai and surrounding communities with the highest level of care.”



Dr. Dhuga provides a holistic approach to medicine, emphasizing the integration of mind, body, and spirit to promote wellness. Her dedication extends to empowering patients to take an active role in their healthcare, with the goal of optimizing their well-being. In addition to providing comprehensive medical care, Dr. Dhuga specializes in preventative medicine and managing chronic conditions, with particular expertise in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine.



“I strive to empower my patients to actively participate in their medical care in order to optimize their health,” Dr. Dhuga said.



Dr. Dhuga earned her medical degree from the Michigan State College of Osteopathic Medicine and subsequently honed her skills during her Family Medicine Residency Program at Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, where she served as Chief Resident. She is fluent in English, Punjabi, Hindi, and Urdu. Outside of practicing medicine, Dr. Dhuga enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling and sightseeing, reading, and writing poetry.



To make an appointment with Dr. Dhuga, please call 631-403-2364.



About New York Health



New York Health (NYHealth) is the premier center for primary and specialty care services. Our network of outstanding physicians specialize in family medicine, internal medicine, physical therapy, nephrology, rheumatology, surgery, urology, OB/GYN, and interventional spine and pain. At NY Health, we are dedicated to healthcare excellence and provide highly professional, sensitive, and personalized care. For more information, visit nyhealth.com.

