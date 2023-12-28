ATC Is a Proud Partner of Amazon Career Choice

Loading... Loading...

The partnership will ensure Amazon employees grow professionally, building skills in automotive fields.

SURREY, BC, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Since 1984, The Automotive Training Centre (ATC) has met the training requirements of the automobile sector, and has developed and updated their programs and curriculum to meet the ever-changing training needs of the automotive industry. The school aims "to provide our students with relevant, practical, job-related training for their career in the automotive and transportation fields."

With this aim in mind, ATC is now proud to offer eligible Amazon employees in Surrey, Montreal, Cambridge, and Toronto relevant, practical, job-related career skills training in this field of study as part of Amazon's Career Choice program. As part of Amazon's pledge to removing barriers for employees seeking higher education opportunities the Career Choice program was launched globally in 2012, making it a long-standing commitment to supporting employee growth and development. Career Choice is designed to ease the financial burden of education by covering 95% of tuition, fees, and book costs within annual and lifetime limits, enabling employees to pursue approved career paths at partner schools.

The shared objective of ATC and Amazon is to provide a curriculum which teaches employees to invest in themselves, their education, skills, ambitions, and career. At ATC they will benefit from quality, industry validated training from qualified instructors and have the best student support available which will upskill them for professional success within Amazon or beyond.

"We're looking forward to ATC coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Director of Amazon's Career Choice Program. "We're committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience."

Interested Amazon employees can learn more about Amazon's Career Choice program by visiting, https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice.

About Automotive Training Centre

The Automotive Training Centre has serviced the automotive industry's training needs since 1984. To keep up with the ever-evolving automotive industry's training requirements, ATC constantly develops and updates its programs and curriculum. Our courses and programs are up to date and industry recognized. And our first-rate training centres include classrooms, advanced automotive mechanics shops, and auto body repair facilities designed to give you the hands-on training to succeed as an automotive professional.

For more information on ATC, visit: https://www.autotrainingcentre.com/

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information: Amazon.com, Inc., Media Hotline, Amazon-pr@amazon.com, www.amazon.com/pr

SOURCE Automotive Training Centres