Medius signs agreements with UK channel partners to extend ERP integrations

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading global provider of autonomous accounts payable (AP) automation and spend management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a series of partnerships with several UK-based value-added resellers (VARs) and consultants for leading ERP solutions including those for Sage, IFS, Infor, OpenAccounts, Access, and eBIS.

Under the terms of the agreement, the partners who are all experts in ERP software, consultancy and managed services for Sage, IFS, Infor, OpenAccounts and eBIS ERP applications including The Access Group, Acuity Solutions, Anthesis, Escone Solutions, and Kamarin Computers, part of The HBP Group have developed pre-packaged connectors between Medius AP Automation and the ERP solutions they represent. Medius will sell, implement, and support the Medius solution. The UK-based partners will sell, implement, and support the connector for the ERP solution ( s) they represent.



The UK market represents a large and growing market for Medius. These business partners make it easy for customers to integrate their ERP solution with Medius AP so that they can have accurate financial information. The partnerships add to Medius's existing pre-packaged ERP connectors like those from Columbus A/S and Circular Edge and provide additional integration options for customers who seek local expertise and support in the UK.

The Access Group provides consultancy services in the UK, Ireland and Asia Pacific using its proprietary finance software.





provides consultancy services in the UK, and using its proprietary finance software. Acuity Solutions is an authorized Sage business partner in the UK specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage X3 and Sage Intacct Starter Edition solutions.





is an authorized Sage business partner in the UK specializing in Sage Intacct, Sage X3 and Sage Intacct Starter Edition solutions. Anthesis is an IFS Gold Service and IFS Gold Channel Partner, as well as an Infor Channel and Service partner based in the UK.





is an IFS Gold Service and IFS Gold Channel Partner, as well as an Infor Channel and Service partner based in the UK. Escone Solutions , based in the UK, is a business applications support partner specializing in OpenAccounts and eBIS applications.





, based in the UK, is a business applications support partner specializing in OpenAccounts and eBIS applications. Kamarin Computers, part of The HBP Group, specializes in Sage, Pegasus & Exchequer software solutions.

Doug Embleton, UK Partnership & Alliances Director, said: "Cultivating these strategic partnerships marks an exciting milestone for Medius as we elevate the future of spend management. Our collaboration with leading solution providers like The Access Group, Anthesis, Escone Solutions, Kamarin Computers and Acuity Solutions underscores our commitment to driving innovation and efficiency in the industry. Together, we're unlocking new avenues to streamline processes, empower businesses, and further cement Medius's position as a trailblazer in leveraging automation and AI for unparalleled spend management solutions."

