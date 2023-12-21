Mendo Medical and Headwater Cannabis Forge Exclusive Distribution Partnership

Loading... Loading...

MONTREAL and TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Médicibis, owner of Mendo Medical, a prominent Canadian provider of premium medical cannabis and operator of mendocannabis.ca, proudly announces a landmark agreement with Kilometer Cannabis Limited, operator of the legacy brand Headwater Cannabis, renowned for its craft cannabis cultivation. This strategic partnership aims to bolster Mendo's offerings and broaden its reach across Canada.

"We are thrilled to announce our exclusive partnership with Headwater Cannabis. This alliance aligns with our mission to offer a broad selection of the highest quality cannabis products, now including Headwater's acclaimed small batch craft selections," stated Jay Schwartz, COO of Mendo Medical. "Furthermore, we're excited about plans to introduce the Headwater brand to the recreational market in mid-2024."

Mendo's acclaimed online platform, known for its extensive selection and variety of medical cannabis products along with Mendo's exceptional patient support, will now include Headwater's offerings, enhancing the patient experience. Mendo's customer service team is prepared to assist with new registrations and inquiries during this exciting expansion.

"Choosing to partner with Mendo was a straightforward decision, considering their standing as a leader in the industry. Integrating our craft cannabis products with Mendo Medical's established platform enriches our patients' experiences and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier medical cannabis products and care nationwide. Mendo's focus on quality and patient care resonates with our core values at Headwater," said Ken Abbott, Founder of Headwater Cannabis.

This partnership underscores Mendo's commitment to being a premier supplier of medical cannabis in Canada. Operating from a state-of-the-art facility near Montreal, Mendo is ideally positioned to serve the growing needs of medical cannabis patients and veterans nationwide.

About Mendo Medical

Mendo operates from its advanced facility in St. Jean Sur Richelieu, minutes from downtown Montreal. It offers a comprehensive online portal for medical cannabis patients in Canada, featuring a curated selection of products from top licensed producers. Mendo's mission is to provide reliable, high-quality medical cannabis to patients and veterans, affirming its leadership in the Canadian medical cannabis market.

About Headwater Cannabis

Headwater Cannabis, a legacy brand operated by Kilometer Cannabis Limited, specializes in craft cannabis cultivation. Known for producing high-quality, small batch cannabis, Headwater focuses on pride of craftsmanship. Their artisanal approach and commitment to excellence make them a standout in the Canadian cannabis market.

SOURCE Medicibis