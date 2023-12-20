NETRAMARK SIGNS TWO CONTRACTS WITH LARGE BIOPHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY TO ENHANCE CLINICAL TRIAL INSIGHTS

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") AIAI AINMF (Frankfurt: 8TV) a generative AI software leader in clinical trial analytics, is pleased to announce that it has signed two contracts with a large publicly listed biopharmaceutical company, pursuant to the previously announced Master Service Agreement on October 31, 2023.

NetraMark will employ its proprietary Attractor AI technology to analyze clinical trial data provided from two of the biopharmaceutical company's distinct Phase II candidate medicines.

The primary objectives of the contracts are as follows:

Enable the generation of novel insights and hypotheses with regards to each study's patient population.

Identify drug and placebo response persona characteristics

Perform adverse event and risk modeling

Output specific hypotheses that inform enrichment and recruitment criteria for upcoming late phase studies

"This marks a significant milestone for NetraMark, as it provides further validation of our NetraAI solutions for pharmaceutical companies with late phase clinical assets. We are confident that these projects will demonstrate NetraMark's generative AI offerings and how they can meaningfully impact drug development programs," said NetraMark CEO, George Achilleos.

NetraMark is well positioned to empower pharmaceutical companies and their respective Contract Research Organizations (CROs) with critical scientific insights to accelerate speed, quality and accuracy across their clinical strategy protocol designs that drive improved patient outcomes and operational results.

NetraMark is also pleased to announce that we will be attending the 42nd annual JPM Healthcare conference to meet with clients, partners and the banking community.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the Company entering into master service agreements, additional work order contractual engagements and the maintenance of NetraAI which are based upon NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2022. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE NetraMark Holdings Inc.