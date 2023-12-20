Takeda Enters Into Two-Year Contract with Canadian Blood Services for GLASSIA®, Treatment for Rare form of Emphysema

Loading... Loading...

Availability of GLASSIA® represents significant milestone for patients with emphysema due to severe hereditary deficiency of Alpha-1 antitrypsin

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Takeda Canada Inc. (Takeda) has entered into a contract with Canadian Blood Services (CBS) for GLASSIA® (alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor) resulting from CBS's request for proposal for hereditary deficiency of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (Alpha-1). Glassia has been approved to be listed on the CBS Plasma Protein and Related Products (PPRP) formulary with specific criteria for reimbursement. This marks Takeda's entry into the Alpha-1 community in Canada, building on the company's commitment to developing innovative treatments for rare diseases.

"With its landmark decision, Canadian Blood Services will ensure that all Canadians suffering the pulmonary consequences of this genetic disorder will have access to the protective benefits of augmentation therapy," said Dr. Ken Chapman, Director, Asthma & Airway Centre, University Health Network, Professor of Medicine, University of Toronto. "As a physician who has cared for many patients with alpha1 antitrypsin deficiency, I'm reassured that I will now have the tools to slow the progression of emphysema and prevent disability for all of my patients, not just a fortunate few".

"The availability of treatments for patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency across Canada is tremendous and welcome news," said Angela Diano, Executive Director, Alpha-1 Canada. "This is a landmark moment because until now, Canadian patients have had limited options available to them, unless they lived in one of the few provinces where treatment was accessible. We look forward to working with CBS to ensure Canadian Alpha-1 patients have the information, resources, support and now treatment, they need."

GLASSIA® is a liquid medicine for infusion containing human Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor (A1-PI) also known as alpha-1 antitrypsin (A1AT), which is purified from human blood. The main purpose of infusing GLASSIA® is to increase the levels of the A1AT protein in the blood. Its main function is to protect the lung tissue by limiting the action of a certain enzyme, called neutrophil elastase. Neutrophil elastase can cause damage if its action is not controlled (for example, in case you have an A1-P1 deficiency).i

"We are pleased to share this positive development to support Canadians living with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency that will now have a treatment option in the form of GLASSIA®," said Rute Fernandes, President & General Manager, Takeda in Canada. "We're excited about this collaboration with CBS because of the positive impact it will have on the lives of patients living with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. At Takeda, we're proud of our commitment to developing innovative treatments for rare diseases and putting patients at the centre of everything we do."

About GLASSIA

Health Canada issued the marketing authorization (Notice of Compliance) for GLASSIA® in November 2021 for chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with clinically evident emphysema due to severe hereditary deficiency of Alpha-1 antitrypsin. GLASSIA® increases antigenic and functional (anti-neutrophil elastase capacity, ANEC) serum levels of Alpha-1 antitrypsin. GLASSIA® has shown to be equivalent in activity and similar in safety to another marketed alpha-1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy.i

For a listing of contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use, the Canadian product monograph should be consulted at https://www.takeda.com/en-ca/glassiapm.

About Alpha-1

Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) is a genetic condition that affects approximately 1 in 5,000 Canadians & predisposes patients to liver disease & early onset emphysema. AATD can lead to lung disease such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), even in non-smokers. It increases the risk of liver cirrhosis & a skin condition called panniculitis. Low serum levels of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin indicate increased risk for developing the disease.ii

About Takeda Canada Inc.

Takeda Canada Inc. is the Canadian organization of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ((TAK), a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments, guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Genetics and Hematology, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries and regions. For more information, visit: takeda.com/en-ca

______________________________ i GLASSIA® Product Monograph. Date of Revision April 17, 2023. ii Alpha-1 Canada. Glossary and Brochures. Available at https://alpha1canada.ca/wp-content/themes/alpha-1/files/Fast%20Facts%20WEB%20ENG.pdf

