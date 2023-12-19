GCW Global Customised Wealth and Collwick Capital form strategic alliance to harness strengths of both firms

Loading... Loading...

London-Based Wealth Management Firm and North Carolina-based Hedge Fund-of-Funds to Collaborate on Hedge Fund Investing

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth LLP ("GCW") and Collwick Capital, LLC ("Collwick") are pleased to announce that they have signed a strategic relationship agreement to formalize greater coordination and collaboration between the two firms.

Under the agreement, GCW will participate in the hedge fund investment program of Collwick, and Collwick will gain access to GCW's proprietary analytical tools. GCW's advanced analytical tools aid in the risk assessment and ongoing performance evaluation of investments.

The two firms intend to coordinate on other investment and development initiatives of mutual interest and benefit to both organizations. In addition, John Wickham, co-founder of Collwick, will join GCW's Investment Committee.

GCW, which now has personnel in London, California, and New York, serves a range of international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.

Collwick, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, provides a hedge fund investment program for qualified individuals and institutions.

David Bizer, Managing Partner and co-founder at GCW, commented, "I am excited we will be working closely with John, Hugh, Tim and the team at Collwick. We are delighted that GCW's clients will benefit from their deep hedge fund research and strong industry relationships. Our collaboration is a force multiplier for both firms. I've known John for more than 25 years and he is an outstanding operator and investor."

John Wickham, co-founder of Collwick, added, "GCW has built a unique wealth management platform with a compelling set of value propositions and has developed an enviable track record. Hugh, Tim and I are thrilled Collwick will gain insights from GCW's proprietary performance software and I am excited to join the Investment Committee of this distinguished global investment manager."

Siggi Thorkelsson, Managing Partner and co-founder at GCW, added, "the collaboration with Collwick will give us increased bandwidth to evaluate and access additional investment opportunities around world. And it will be a real pleasure to work with John Wickham and his colleagues."

Loading... Loading...

About GCW Global Customised Wealth LLP

GCW Global Customised Wealth LLP provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive investment management solutions to enhance long-term wealth. GCW constructs customised portfolios tailored to each separate account client's needs and objectives and offers pooled vehicles for qualified persons wishing to gain access to similar investments and strategies.1 GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with clients internationally, invests globally and is headquartered in London with personnel in California and New York.

About Collwick Capital, LLC

Collwick Capital, LLC is an alternative investment management firm headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The firm was founded in 2010 by its current managing partners. Through its subsidiary, Collwick Funds GP, LLC, Collwick manages a fund of hedge fund investment strategy for qualified individual and institutional investors which seeks to provide capital preservation and high risk-adjusted returns by investing in a diversified portfolio of hedge funds.[1]

[1] Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to purchase any interest in any GCW- or Collwick-managed fund, nor does it constitute an endorsement with respect to any investment vehicle or strategy. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy interests may only be made by means of a formal confidential private offering memorandum.

SOURCE GCW Global Customised Wealth and Collwick Capital