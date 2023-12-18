INFOBIRD CO., LTD ANNOUNCES NEW BUSINESS COOPERATION IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Loading... Loading...

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that a new business cooperation in software development of information technology system has been signed.

Recently, Infobird Technologies Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Infobird HK") and a company signed a new business contract, aiming to cooperate in software and IT system development, with a total value of US$1.8 million. The principal business of counterparty is Gig Economy Platform of localized life services. Henceforth, Infobird will intensify the investment in research and development of SaaS systems and software technologies and commit to explore more SaaS technologies applicable scenarios to help clients with business expansion.

Infobird will expand its business to the SaaS segmented scenarios, to penetrate the call centre SaaS business into specific scenes and seek better opportunities. Company has already identified new business models and obtained R&D achievements in several sectors, and prefers to focus on high margin market segmentation with more competitive advantage and positive cash flow generation.

