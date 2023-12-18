Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ad hoc group of holders of the Guaranteed Notes (the "Ad Hoc Group") urges investors in the Guaranteed Notes to VOTE AGAINST the liability management proposals (the "LME Proposals") set out in the consent solicitation memoranda published by the Company on 13 December 2023.

The Company consistently has refused to engage with the Ad Hoc Group in a meaningful way despite repeated attempts on the part of the Ad Hoc Group to explore a consensual transaction. Indeed, the LME Proposals fail to incorporate any feedback from the Ad Hoc Group. Therefore, in the assessment of the Ad Hoc Group, the LME Proposals do not represent the best terms possible in respect of the Guaranteed Notes.

Holders of the Guaranteed Notes are invited to contact Solomon J. Noh or Polina Lyadnova of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP for further information.

The contact details for Mr. Noh and Ms. Lyadnova appear below:

Solomon J. Noh sjnoh@cgsh.com Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2306 Mobile: +44 (0) 78 4132 3679 Polina Lyadnova plyadnova@cgsh.com Office: +44 (0) 20 7614 2355 Mobile: +44 (0) 77 8330 0736

SOURCE Vedanta Resources Finance II Plc; Vedanta Resources Limited