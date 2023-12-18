March Networks Secures Groundbreaking Banking Deal with Garanti BBVA in Türkiye, Driving Digital Transformation

Loading... Loading...

The deal will move Garanti BBVA from Analog to Digital and involves over 22,000 IP cameras and 5,000 NVRs across their entire branch and ATM network.

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - March Networks ®, a global leader in video surveillance and video-based business intelligence solutions, is thrilled to announce a historic partnership with Garanti BBVA, one of Türkiye's leading banks. This agreement marks a significant shift for Garanti BBVA from analog to digital video surveillance and involves the deployment of over 22,000 IP cameras and 5,000 Network Video Recorders (NVRs) across their extensive network of 883 branches and over 4,000 ATMs.

Garanti BBVA, a trailblazer in the Turkish banking sector, has consistently led the way in technological innovations, such as being the first bank in Türkiye to introduce Internet and Mobile banking in 1997. Their commitment to technology-driven progress remains a cornerstone of their corporate values.

In a strategic move, Garanti BBVA is now poised to become the first bank in Türkiye to transition to an all-digital video surveillance platform. Their choice of March Networks over competitors was underpinned by three compelling factors:

Proven Banking Expertise: March Networks boasts an extensive global portfolio, serving over 1,000 banks worldwide, including some of the industry's largest and most prominent institutions. Centralized Management: March Networks offers a robust, reliable, and scalable solution based on IP cameras and NVRs that can be centrally managed, delivering substantial operational efficiencies, including reduced maintenance call outs, better uptime and a reduction in overall video storage costs. Video Surveillance +: The March Networks Searchlight for Banking solution elevates traditional video surveillance by integrating cutting-edge business intelligence capabilities. This enables banks to reduce theft and fraud by linking ATM transactions with video footage and enhance the in-branch customer experience through innovative features like queue waiting time tracking.

The Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Garanti BBVA Mr. M.Feridun Aktaş stated "As Garanti BBVA, we aim to always be ahead in following and implementing developments in technology. We aim to provide our young security teams with more effective, smart and functional skills by renewing our Award-winning Video surveillance system in tens of thousands of locations in Türkiye. I am sure that the project partnership we have established with March Networks will produce the first and only example of all of them."

The comprehensive solution March Networks will deliver to Garanti BBVA includes over 22,000 IP cameras and 5,000 NVRs, all seamlessly managed through the March Networks Command Enterprise System (CES) Video Management Software (VMS). CES stands out as one of the few software platforms capable of effectively centralizing the management of such an extensive array of devices. Additionally, CES facilitates advanced system-wide health monitoring, ensuring that Garanti BBVA has real-time visibility into the status of all of their cameras and NVRs.

As part of the central management, March Networks will also deliver a massive, centralized storage solution for the offsite backup of the significant amount of video generated by that many IP cameras and NVRs. March Networks offers one of the most flexible storage implementations in the industry with the ability to combine on-premise storage with private cloud and the public cloud, enabling Garanti the ability to manage their video data today and into the future.

Loading... Loading...

Garanti BBVA will also have the ability to remotely access live and recorded video through the March Networks Command Client at their head office and through a web browser at their branches which means that everyone in the organization who needs access to the video can access it.

March Networks Director of Middle East Sales Trevor Sinden stated, "We are very pleased that Garanti BBVA has chosen March Networks to be their trusted partner to deliver their new completely IP based Video Surveillance platform. With our strong background in the financial sector and our enterprise global scale with some of the largest banks in the world, together with our partner EEC Entegre Bina Kontrol Sistemleri in Türkiye, we have the expertise and the ability to deliver incredible value for Garanti BBVA now and in the future."

For more information about March Networks' solutions for Banking please visit our website at www.marchnetworks.com/solutions/banking . To speak to someone about our banking solutions, please contact us .

About March Networks

March Networks ® helps organizations transform video into business intelligence through the integration of surveillance video, analytics, and data from business systems and IoT devices. Companies worldwide use our software solutions to improve efficiency and compliance, reduce losses and risk, enhance customer service and compete more successfully. With deep roots in video security and networking, March Networks is also recognized as the leader in scalable, enterprise-class video management and cloud-based services. We are proud to work with many of the world's largest financial institutions, retail brands, cannabis operators and transit authorities, and to deliver our software and systems through an extensive distribution and partner network in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2000, March Networks is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It is owned by Delta , a global leader in power and thermal management solutions. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com . March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

To keep up with March Networks news and updates, subscribe to our Intelligent IP Video Blog and stay connected by following March Networks on LinkedIn , Twitter (X), Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE MARCH NETWORKS CORPORATION