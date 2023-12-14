Air Transat reaches agreement in principle with flight attendant union

Loading... Loading...

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat and the union representing its flight attendants, CUPE, have reached an agreement in principle for the renewal of the collective agreement. Details of the agreement, subject to a vote, will be presented to members in the coming days.

Travellers can enjoy their travel plans with peace of mind.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. TRZ. www.airtransat.com

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards

Among Canada's Best Employers and Best Employers for Diversity according to Forbes's ranking

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.