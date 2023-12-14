Quarterhill Announces the Launch of the E-ZPass® Interoperability Hub

Loading... Loading...

E-ZPass Interoperability Hub will help the E-ZPass® InterAgency Group achieve its mission of providing strong value to its members and partners, supporting them in providing their customers with a seamless, accurate, interoperable method of collecting tolls and fees and facilitating other mobility payments.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") QTRH QTRHF, a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Electronic Transaction Consultants ("ETC"), has launched operations of the E-ZPass Interoperability ("EZIOP") Hub with all E-ZPass members now utilizing the new Hub.

In April 2022, ETC entered into an agreement for the implementation and operations of the EZIOP Hub on behalf of the E-ZPass® InterAgency Group ("IAG") members. The IAG consists of members in multiple states, servicing more than 36 million accounts, over 53 million toll transponders, and the collection of electronic toll revenues exceeding $12.8 billion dollars.

The EZIOP cloud-based Hub enables a streamlined exchange of transponder, license plate, and transaction data via a centralized interoperability hub between IAG members, third parties, and other Regional Hubs. The Hub will help IAG members provide a seamless tolling experience for their customers across interstate lines, with less time and effort than before. The project accommodates a flexible phased adoption of national interoperability standards via the Enhanced Interface Control Document and paves the way for nationwide toll interoperability while supporting IAG members' future integrated mobility initiatives.

"Launching the EZIOP Hub is an important step in our goal to advance electronic tolling interoperability throughout North America," said P.J. Wilkins Executive Director at E-ZPass Group and IAG Service Corporation. "Doing so supports our members in providing their customers with a seamless, accurate, interoperable method of collecting tolls and fees, and facilitating other mobility payments. Thank you to ETC for a successful transition and timely delivery of this concise technology solution."

"The EZIOP Hub is a critical program for E-ZPass members and their customers, and we appreciate the confidence placed in ETC by those members for the delivery of this advanced solution," said Kevin Holbert, President of ETC. "The EZIOP Hub leverages ETC's 18 years of interoperability experience, award-winning technology, and a passionate and dedicated team committed to our customers' success. We are confident that the new EZIOP Hub will give IAG members everything they need to meet their financial, operational, and customer service goals."

Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill, added: "The launch of the EZIOP Hub on ETC technology is a major step for the company that bolsters our reputation for delivering leading-edge transportation technology and operational excellence. It also moves another significant implementation project into its operations phase, which, overall, has a favorable impact on Quarterhill's financial outlook."

About E-ZPass InterAgency Group

The E-ZPass IAG operates the largest, most successful toll interoperability network in the world. More than 53 million toll transponders are in use in the E-ZPass network, collecting more than $15.6 billion in annual toll revenues of which more than $12.8 billion is collected electronically and over $6.1 billion exchanged between IAG members through toll reciprocity programs. For more information, visit www.e-zpassiag.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

About Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC

ETC is a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems provider, developing and delivering best in class solutions for tolling, congestion management, urban mobility, and multimodal transportation needs. ETC's passionate and innovative team has been driving the future of mobility since 1999, with several industry firsts, including all electronic tolling (AET), dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions and machine learning.

For over two decades, ETC has delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the U.S.'s largest toll authorities, including state-wide programs, county networks and tolling-specific authorities. ETC's solutions process over two billion transactions annually totaling over $3 billion in revenues for our customers, incorporating the latest in evergreen open-source and SaaS technologies and Big Data architecture through our innovative riteSuite™ products.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and their respective businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, which include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 22, 2023 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "AIF"). In addition, readers are also urged to review the additional risk factors disclosed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023 filed on www.sedarplus.ca. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

