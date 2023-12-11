University of New England Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS for Digital Transformation

Loading... Loading...

Maine's largest private university to modernize student experience with reliable SaaS-based enterprise resource planning system

RESTON, Va. and BIDDEFORD, Maine and PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that the University of New England (UNE) has selected Ellucian Banner SaaS, a transformative Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, to modernize its technology operations and elevate the student experience. An existing Ellucian customer, UNE joins more than 1,600 Ellucian customers leveraging SaaS solutions.

This modernization effort, dubbed 'Project Beacon', recently kicked off during an event at UNE and will serve as a model for peer university operations. The implementation of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will transform UNE's technology foundation, improving operational efficiencies, fostering innovation and advancing student success for years to come. As the higher education industry evolves, UNE is well positioned to adapt to changing student needs and deliver a world-class education that empowers its graduates to make a positive impact on their communities.

"We are incredibly proud of our long-standing partnership with the University of New England and applaud UNE as a beacon to other institutions beginning their transformation journeys," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "Our mission is to power higher education so institutions can empower student success, and UNE is a shining example of an institution that is driving impressive student outcomes and pathways to a fulfilling career with 93% of UNE undergraduates finding employment or continuing their education within a year of graduation. And with the Ellucian SaaS platform, we are confident that UNE can further strengthen their commitment to student-centeredness, enabling students to thrive in a rapidly changing world."

"The University of New England is poised to modernize and revolutionize our educational landscape through our strategic partnership with Ellucian," said Jim Irwin, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration, University of New England. "With our Project Beacon, we're not just reimagining how we do business, support our students, and evaluate our operations – we're ensuring student success by enabling the institution to operate more effectively and provide more efficient services. Ellucian brings invaluable expertise and innovation to our mission of transforming higher education for a brighter, healthier world."

For more information on Ellucian solutions, visit: https://www.ellucian.com.

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND

The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online. Our hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. We are home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs, and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities and the arts. UNE. Innovation for a Healthier Planet. Visit www.une.edu

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

