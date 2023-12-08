Spot Insurance to Offer Injury and Trip Insurance at all Alterra Mountain Company Destinations through Expanded Partnership

Loading... Loading...

Skiers and Riders in North American purchase trip protection and $25,000 in injury insurance

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 23/24 winter season, Spot Insurance announces a renewed partnership with Alterra Mountain Company and its mountain destinations. . For the next three years, guests across Alterra's North American resorts can now add Spot Insurance products during the checkout process for Ikon Pass, select local season passes, and lift ticket products.

Spot works by integrating directly into its partners' checkout process, allowing for a completely seamless experience. This integration enables Alterra to deploy Spot's suite of products, driving business growth while offering crucial benefits to Ikon Pass and season pass holders.

"Working with Spot Insurance has allowed us to elevate our customer experience and has been a strategic partnership for us," said Ryan Blanchard, Vice President, Brand Partnerships, Alterra Mountain Company. "The ability to purchase insurance for such a low rate offers financial protection and peace of mind to skiers and riders."

"Partners like Alterra Mountain Company are the reason that we do what we do here at Spot. We are so thrilled to expand upon an already incredible partnership," said Maria Goy, Founder and CEO of Spot Insurance. "We look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with Alterra Mountain Company and Ikon Pass to ensure that skiers and riders can pursue their passion for adventure with confidence and protection."

The Ikon Pass unlocks adventure with access to over 50 iconic winter destinations across the Americas, Europe, Japan, Australia and New Zealand and is currently on sale for the 23/24 winter season through December 14, 2023. For more details, please visit www.ikonpass.com. To learn more about Spot, visit getspot.com .

About Spot

Spot builds embedded insurance products that help active and travel businesses generate revenue, drive growth, and reduce liability risk.

Partners include Ikon Pass, Peek, USA Cycling, USA BMX, and Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The company is headquartered in Austin, and investors include GreatPoint Ventures, Montage Ventures, Ensemble VC, Mutual of Omaha, Silverton Partners, and MS&AD Ventures.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass - the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 50 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat and Winter Park in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio is Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtnco.com .

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska, Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Windham Mountain in New York; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France, Dolomiti Superski in Italy, Grandvalira Resorts Andorra in Andorra, Kitzbühel in Austria, Zermatt in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Snow Resort in Japan, and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

Media Contact: press@getspot.com

SOURCE Spot Insurance