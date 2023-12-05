Clarivate Expands Partnership with VeriSIM Life to Accelerate and De-risk Research and Drug Development

Loading... Loading... Loading...

New AI-enabled, integrated workflow provides pharma and biotech companies with comprehensive R&D insights to help minimize late-stage failures during clinical trials

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc CLVT, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, today announced the launch of VeriSIM Life Translational Index™ on Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence by Clarivate. The integrated workflow provides customers with a diverse array of predictive compound safety and efficacy insights, including bioavailability, hepatic and renal clearance, clinical toxicity, first-in-human dose and more.

The new solution serves as the next phase of an expanding partnership between Clarivate and VeriSIM Life, the leading artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, R&D decisions de-risker for breakthrough drug development, announced earlier this year.

Robert Poolman, Senior Vice President Life Sciences & Healthcare Products, Clarivate, said: "As emerging technology continues to evolve to address the growing needs of biotechs, pharmas and patients alike, drug developers can leverage AI to reduce research and development time and increase clinically active compound candidates, all while meeting government regulations and standards. In partnership with VeriSIM Life, the Translational Index for Clarivate leverages AI to address these unmet needs, improving pre-clinical success rates and ultimately equipping our customers with the insight and foresight needed to create innovative treatments, deliver them to patients faster and create a healthier tomorrow."

Jo Varshney, CEO & Founder, VeriSIM Life, commented: "The science of translating medicinal candidates to safe and effective therapies is extremely complex. We recognize that researchers need solutions which complement their workflows and scientific methods while improving the probability of clinical success. The expansion of our integration with Clarivate is natural evolution for scientific discovery within research organizations advancing the next generation of life saving medicines. It also allows drug program owners to manage the risk of asset development much more effectively."

The FDA deems the cost and time associated with translating drug candidates to successful clinical trial outcomes to be "unsustainable" for the pharmaceutical industry.1 Accurate objective data and predictive analytics are needed to enable informed decision-making and pharma and biopharma organizations must optimize their tools to efficiently translate data into insights that can accelerate drug development.

This solution seamlessly integrates VeriSIM Life Translational Index™, an innovative approach to helping researchers make early and accurate predictions about compound safety and efficacy, with Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence by Clarivate, a leading source of pharma and drug research and development intelligence. Customers can access enhanced R&D insights to help better evaluate the therapeutic potential of key compounds. These insights serve as a material aid to fuel informed experimentation and decision-making, guiding critical aspects of drug development, including the route of administration, dosing, toxicity, human variability, and other key requirements in the drug development cycle.

Through the integration of the VeriSIM Life Translational Index and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, researchers can now access more comprehensive insights to help accelerate the preclinical translation phase of drug development by augmenting Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence and OFF-X data with comprehensive, AI-enabled insights on toxicology, species-specific drug exposure, and clinical translatability, even in the absence of published data, empowering them to make informed decisions with statistical power.

As a provider of best-in-class data integration/deidentified patient solutions and a premier end-to-end research intelligence solution, Clarivate is committed to comprehensively supporting customers across the entire drug, device or diagnostic product lifecycle to help them advance human health. Clarivate will continue to invest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that supports the industry's ever-growing need to engage patients, physicians and payers in new ways, navigate barriers to access and adherence, and address patient unmet needs.

To learn more about VeriSIM Life Translational Index™ and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, visit here .

Loading... Loading... Loading...

About VeriSIM Life

VeriSIM Life has developed a sophisticated computational platform that leverages advanced AI and ML techniques to improve drug discovery and development by significantly reducing the time and money it takes to bring a drug to market. BIOiSIM® is a first-in-class 'virtual drug development engine' that offers unprecedented value for the drug development industry by narrowing down the number of drug compounds that offer anticipated value for the treatment or cure of specific illnesses or diseases. The platform predicts the likelihood of a candidate's success in clinical trials early in the preclinical stage, while reducing unnecessary experimentation and better informing key program decisions. For more information, visit www.verisimlife.com .

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global information services provider. We connect people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their perspective, their work and our world. Our subscription and technology-based solutions are coupled with deep domain expertise and cover the areas of Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare and Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com .

1 US Food and Drug Administration. Speech to the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society (RAPS) 2017 Regulatory Conference. September 2017. https://www.fda.gov/news-events/speeches-fda-officials/speech-regulatory-affairs-professionals-society-raps-2017-regulatory-conference-09112017

Media Contact:

Luna Ivkovic

External Communications, Life Sciences & Healthcare

newsroom@clarivate.com

SOURCE Clarivate Plc