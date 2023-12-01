Skanska signs additional contract for science building in Raleigh, USA, for USD 106M, about SEK 1.1 billion

Loading... Loading... Loading...

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with North Carolina State University to build its new integrative sciences building with STEM teaching (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) and research space in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. The contract is worth USD 106M, about SEK 1.1 billion, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 15,300 square-meter (165,000-SF) project includes classrooms, teaching labs, research core facilities, collaboration/study space, café, and office space. The building design will promote creativity and collaboration and showcase and celebrate North Carolina State University's sciences. The project will be a flexible, interdisciplinary science building with a focus on chemistry, biochemistry, and biotechnology. The project will be LEED Gold certified.

The project began September 2023 and will be completed September 2026.

For further information please contact:

Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Start generating passive income through real estate.

Check out Benzinga's favorite private market real estate offerings and start collecting your share of the rental income.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3886249/2467506.pdf 20231201 US science building https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/image-ncsu-science-building,c3245010 Image NCSU science building

SOURCE Skanska