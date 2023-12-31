UBS Downgrades Li-Cycle Holdings (LICY) Amid Investor Lawsuit Stemming From Sudden Rochester Hub Closure - Hagens Berman

Loading... Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Class Period: June 14, 2022 – Oct. 23, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 8, 2024

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY Securities Fraud Class Action:

UBS lowered its rating of Li-Cyle Holdings Corp. (LICY) to a Neutral position due to solvency concerns after the company announced it was stopping construction on its Rochester Hub facility. Analyst Jon Windham reportedly believes the firm needs to raise additional capital.

Heightened analyst scrutiny is but one byproduct of the company's Oct. 23, 2023 announcement that it was pausing construction work on its Rochester Hub project. Another development is an investor securities class action lawsuit brought against Li-Cycle and its executives.

The complaint there alleges that defendants mispresented and concealed that: (1) the Rochester Hub was experiencing escalating construction costs; (2) these escalating costs exceeded the expected aggregate cost of the project; and (3) as a result, the company would be forced to temporarily halt construction and reevaluate the Rochester Hub construction strategy.

Investors learned the truth on Oct. 23, 2023, when Li-Cycle announced that it has paused construction at the Rochester Hub. The company claimed that construction costs have risen, and building will not be resumed until the company completes a strategic review of the project.

This news drove the price of Li-Cycle shares down $1.04, or about 45%, on Oct. 23, 2023.

"We're investigating whether Li-Cycle may have violated the U.S. securities laws by failing to disclose the company was floundering with the Rochester Hub's rising construction costs," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Li-Cycle Holdings should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email LICY@hbsslaw.com.

