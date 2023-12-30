Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Holley, Veradigm, and Fisker and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Loading... Loading...

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Holley Inc. HLLY, Veradigm Inc. ("Veradigm" or the "Company") MDRX, and Fisker Inc. FSR. Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Holley Inc. HLLY

Class Period: July 21, 2021 - February 6, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 5, 2024

The Holley class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) as a result of Holley's extensive focus on its direct-to-consumer ("DTC") channel, Holley's critically important relationships with its resellers and distributors, whose business made up the vast majority of Holley's revenue, were suffering significant damage; (ii) Holley used discounting and other similar efforts to grow its DTC channel, which undermined the pricing discipline Holley historically had with its resellers and distributors, and further damaged Holley's relationship with its resellers and distributors; (iii) as a result of Holley's strained relationships with its resellers and distributors, those resellers and distributors were decreasing their purchases of Holley products, returning products already purchased at significant levels that were far above historical norms, and increasing their purchases of competitors' products; (iv) Holley's growing DTC channel could not offset the negative financial impact of Holley's increasingly strained relationships with its resellers and distributors and, as a result, Holley's critical relationship with resellers and distributors was deteriorating; (v) Holley had failed to successfully integrate and capture synergies from its numerous acquisitions, which left Holley with inefficient operations, excess costs, and inventory management problems; and (vi) Holly benefited from COVID-related stimulus money that temporarily boosted its sales and performance, and despite this unsustainable, temporary boost, defendants misled investors to believe the growth was sustainable and the result of persistent demand, and supportive of positive financial guidance.

On July 28, 2022, Holley announced preliminary financial results that missed expectations and slashed its full year 2022 outlook. On this news, the price of Holley stock fell more than 47% over two trading sessions.

Then, on November 14, 2022, Holley further announced disappointing financial results for third quarter 2022. On this news, the price of Holley stock fell nearly 7%.

Thereafter, on February 6, 2023, Holley announced that Chief Executive Officer and President Tom Tomlinson was retiring, effective immediately, and also resigning from Holley's Board of Directors. Also on February 6, 2023, Holley announced its preliminary fourth quarter 2022 and full year 2022 financial results, revealing that fourth quarter 2022 sales fell short of market estimates as well as adjusted EBITDA that new Holley Chief Financial Officer Jesse Weaver called "disappointing." On this news, the price of Holley stock fell more than 37% over two trading sessions.

For more information on the Holley class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/HLLY

Veradigm Inc. MDRX

Class Period: February 26, 2021 - June 13, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 22, 2024

The Veradigm class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Veradigm had overstated its historical revenues by at least $20 million; (ii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its revenue by recording duplicate transactions, among other things, over a more than two-year period; (iii) Veradigm had artificially inflated its earnings and margins and materially misrepresented demand for Veradigm's products and services; (iv) Veradigm had failed to maintain effective internal controls over its financial reporting; and (v) Veradigm had failed to comply with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles regarding appropriate revenue recognition practices.

On February 28, 2023, Veradigm announced that it had "detected certain internal control failures related to revenue recognition that had occurred over the prior six quarters, resulting in a misstatement of reported revenues during those periods." Veradigm disclosed that the revenue misstatements caused revenue to be overstated by approximately $20 million from the third quarter of 2021 until the fourth quarter of 2022. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell nearly 13%.



Then, on June 13, 2023, Veradigm revealed that it had identified additional revenue misstatements dating back to fiscal year 2020. Veradigm further disclosed that its internal review on the nature and extent of the accounting and internal control errors would take longer than previously disclosed, and Veradigm's independent auditors needed more time to complete their audit procedures. As a result, Veradigm would not meet the deadline to file its annual report on Form 10-K. On this news, the price of Veradigm stock fell more than 4%.

For more information on the Veradigm class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MDRX

Fisker Inc. FSR

Class Period: August 4, 2023 - November 20, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

On November 8, 2023, before the market opened, Fisker announced that the completion of the Company's financial statements would be delayed due to the appointment of a new chief accounting officer ("CAO") and the departure of the Company's former CAO. The Company had previously announced former CAO, John Finnucan ("Finnucan") provided notice of intent to resign on September 19, 2023, effective October 27, 2023. Fisker's new CAO, Florus Beuting ("Beuting"), was hired effective as of November 6, 2023. The Company advised it "expects to file its Form 10-Q by November 14, 2023." On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.38, or 8.7%, to close at $3.99 per share on November 8, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.



Then, on November 13, 2023, after the market closed, Fisker announced its third quarter 2023 financial results, reporting a loss of $91.0 million and $0.27 loss per share. The Company also reported $78.02 million in selling, general and administrative operating costs and expenses, as well as $9.42 million for research and development, totaling $87.44 million for total operating costs and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The Company also cut its production forecast for the year and disclosed that, though 4,725 Oceans were built in the third quarter, only 1,097 were delivered to customers. The Company also announced it would be unable to timely file the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The Company disclosed, in preparing its results, it had determined "it has material weaknesses" in "internal control over financial reporting."



On that same day, the Company held an earnings call wherein Defendants disclosed that the delay in reporting was due to having a "highly complex quarter" including "very complex accounting along with convertible notes and accounting for derivative" and "things like raw material inventory accounting and finished goods inventory accounting[.]" The Company also disclosed that "delivery and the service infrastructure" was limiting deliveries and, as a result, the Company was "in the process of dramatically overhauling our service and delivery infrastructure." On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.77, or 18.7%, to close at $3.34 per share on November 14, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On November 20, 2023, after the market closed, the Company disclosed that Beuting (the CAO hired November 6, 2023) had provided notice of his intent to resign from the Company on November 14, 2023, effective immediately. On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.35, or 15%, to close at $2.00 per share on November 21, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume

Finally, on November 22, 2023, the Company filed its Form 10-Q quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2023, which disclosed that the Company had "identified approximately $20 million of expenses" which were "incorrectly recorded primarily as selling, general and administrative expenses in our preliminary earnings results, but were later determined to be associated with production set-up activities" and that "other inventory adjustments were recorded resulting in a $4.0 million increase in net loss subsequent to the preliminary earnings results."



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Fisker had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting; (2) that Fisker had incorrectly accounted for certain costs; (3) that as a result the Company was likely to delay filing its quarterly report; (4) that Fisker's infrastructure was limiting its ability to deliver its production; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Fisker class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/FSR

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com