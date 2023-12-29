Flash News: OKX Announces Adjustment of Discount Rates for Multi-Currency Margin and Portfolio Margin Modes

Loading... Loading...

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 30, 2023.



OKX Announces Adjustment of Discount Rates for Multi-Currency Margin and Portfolio Margin Modes

OKX has announced that it will be adjusting the discount rates for several assets in its multi-currency margin mode and portfolio margin mode.



The adjustment, scheduled to take place from 6:00 to 8:00 (UTC) on January 4, 2024, aims to optimize the trading experience and balance market risks for OKX users.

The specific adjustments to the discount rates are detailed here .



The adjustment aims to match the market liquidity of each currency, allowing users to convert different currencies into their USD value and use them as margin effectively. By applying discount rates based on market risks, OKX ensures a fair and balanced trading environment.



For more information on discount rates and how they are calculated, please visit OKX's website.



