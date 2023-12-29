Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q1 2024 Distribution Schedule

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. RA (the "Fund") today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared the Fund's monthly distributions for January, February and March 2024.

MonthRecord DateEx-Dividend DatePayable DateAmount per Share
January 2024January 10, 2024January 9, 2024January 25, 2024$0.1180
February 2024February 7, 2024February 6, 2024February 22, 2024$0.1180
March 2024March 13, 2024March 12, 2024March 26, 2024$0.1180

Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2024 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2024 distributions will be made in early 2025 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Fund.

Contact information:

Communications & MediaInvestor Relations
Rachel WoodBrookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Tel: (212) 613-3490Tel: (855) 777-8001
Email: rachel.wood@brookfield.comEmail: publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

