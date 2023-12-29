Lynch Carpenter LLP Investigates Claims in Retina Group of Washington Data Breach

Loading... Loading...

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retina Group of Washington (Retina Group) recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity incident on or around March 26, 2023, that impacted the personal information of hundreds of thousands of individuals. The information potentially impacted in the breach includes individuals' names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, demographic information, Social Security numbers, Driver's license numbers, medical record numbers, health information, payment information, and health insurance information.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Retina Group related to this data breach. If you received a data breach letter from Retina Group informing you that your information was impacted, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Retina Group that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

