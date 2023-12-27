Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore Ravens team up to deliver media campaign messages addressing the stigma of addiction

Loading... Loading...

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A multi-platform media campaign highlighted by a thirty-second TV spot featuring Baltimore Ravens player Morgan Moses, produced by the Maryland State Ad Agency (MSAA) for the Maryland Department of Health's Behavioral Health Administration (BHA), premiered this month on media outlets across the state.

The widely distributed message featuring Moses can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=duh0JWo-F0U.

The TV spot and its various iterations are part of a BHA campaign launched in mid-December and continuing through February 2024. The campaign is designed to build awareness about and provide access to information and support for individuals dealing with the stigma of addiction. Moses notes in the TV spot that the stigma associated with this chronic condition can prevent individuals from reaching out for help. He encourages people to find support and assistance by contacting StopOverdose.maryland.gov or calling or texting 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Versions of the media spots are being distributed by MSAA on broadcast and cable TV stations and over-the-top (OTT) media services, broadcast radio, audio streaming services, digital and social platforms, and a version adapted for print media outlets.

TV and radio placements include spots in pre-game and game-day Ravens football coverage as granted by local broadcast stations, including WBAL-AM and WJZ-TV. Also included in the media plan are digital placements known as "homepage takeovers" on the Baltimore Ravens website.

"Too many Maryland families are impacted by the overdose and opioid crisis, and having this important message about drug and alcohol misuse and addiction delivered by a respected public figure normalizes the conversation and helps us reach new audiences," said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. "We appreciate Mr. Moses and the Baltimore Ravens. As a result of their advocacy and leadership, more people will access needed, available, and life-saving resources."

This is the second consecutive year the Baltimore Ravens have partnered with the Maryland Department of Health's BHA division. Together they have been communicating messages about mental health and substance use-related disorders. Last year, Ravens player James Proche recorded a TV spot to bring attention to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This year Morgan Moses tackles issues related to the stigma of addiction while highlighting the 988 lifeline.

# # #

About Maryland State Ad Agency

The Maryland State Ad Agency (MSAA) is a division of Maryland Public Television (MPT) and a full-service advertising, marketing, communications, and media-buying service for Maryland state agencies and related organizations.

About Maryland Department of Health

The Maryland Department of Health is dedicated to protecting and improving the health and safety of all Marylanders through disease prevention, access to care, quality management, and community engagement. Follow for more updates: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Attachment

Tom Williams Maryland Public Television 4105814031 tomwilliams@mpt.org