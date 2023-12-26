electroCore Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio

Loading... Loading...

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. ECOR, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that it has received patent issue notifications from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The two patents were issued on December 26, 2023, and relate to electroCore's non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) technology:



US Patent No. 11,850,056 entitled "Devices and Methods for Remote Therapy and Patient Monitoring" generally relates to systems and methods for treating medical conditions that include delivering an nVNS therapy regimen, detecting a heart rate variability (HRV) of the patient, and comparing the HRV with data related to parameters of the therapy regimen.

US Patent No. 11,854,695 entitled "Medical Devices for Treating Medical Conditions" generally relates to a medical device that includes a signal generator for applying electrical impulses to the patient for a period of time (i.e., a single dose), wherein the device is configured to deactivate upon a first occurrence of a specific number of single doses being applied to the patient or a specific time elapsing after the first dose is applied.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation ("nVNS") technology platform. Our focus is the commercialization of medical devices for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions and consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance in the United States and select overseas markets.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about electroCore's business prospects and clinical and product development plans; its pipeline or potential markets for its technologies; the timing, outcome and impact of regulatory, clinical and commercial developments; the issuance of U.S. and international patents providing expanded IP coverage; the possibility of future business models, the potential of nVNS generally and gammaCore in particular and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "expects," "believes," "intends," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to obtain additional financing necessary to continue electroCore's business, sales and marketing and product development plans, the uncertainties inherent in the development of new products or technologies, the ability to successfully commercialize gammaCore™, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and general market conditions. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should refer to all information set forth in this document and should also refer to the disclosure of risk factors set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.



Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com