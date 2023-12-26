Talonvest Capital Closes Financing for Georgia Portfolio

Loading... Loading...

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self-storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client Castle Hill Investors LLC, are thrilled to announce the successful closing of a $25,250,000 loan for the refinancing of two Class-A storage facilities located in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area.



The properties are located along busy roadways and have fully climate-controlled product offerings in markets with unmet demand. The two facilities are approximately 152,239 NRSF combined and are approaching stabilized physical occupancy.

The three-year non-recourse financing provided full-term interest-only payments with two annual extension options and was closed with a debt fund lender.

Garnett Veney, Managing Director at Castle Hill Investors, commented, "Leveraging Talonvest Capital as our advisor was invaluable for our team. We knew we were being advocated for tenaciously through the market they created and the terms they delivered."

The Talonvest team members responsible for this transaction included John Chase, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.:

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients.

With over four decades of experience, Talonvest Capital has a unique perspective from its team's previous experience on the lending side, managing institutional equity, executing nationwide joint venture investments, and facilitating diverse capital placements for clients across the United States. Learn more at https://talonvest.com.

Contact: Daniela Valencia Talonvest Capital, Inc. 949.387.2368 dvalencia@talonvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/75fb2ae8-ac28-4137-b494-def90e55c896