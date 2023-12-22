HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages NuScale (SMR) Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Fraud Lawsuit Pending Over Canceled Partnership with Utah Power Systems

Loading... Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges NuScale Power Corporation SMR investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Mar. 15, 2023 – Nov. 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Jan. 16, 2024

NuScale Power Corporation SMR Securities Fraud Class Action:

"The litigation focuses on whether NuScale misrepresented the commercial viability of its Carbon Free Power Project," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

The class action was filed after NuScale Power announced last month that it had canceled a partnership with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems that would have seen the first small modular nuclear reactors built in the United States. The project called for six NuScale reactors to be built at the U.S. Department of Energy's Idaho National Laboratory. NuScale's stock has since plummeting, falling 60% since Aug.

The complaint alleges that Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) due to the inflationary impact on cost of construction and power, NuScale and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; and (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale.

The complaint alleges an earlier partial disclosure of the fraud on Oct. 19, 2023, when activist short seller Iceberg Research published a report entitled "NuScale Power ($SMR): A Fake Customer and a Major Contract in Peril Cast Doubt on NuScale's viability." As to NuScale's deal with UAMPS, Iceberg expressed concerns about constant cost overruns and questioned NuScale's ability to commercialize the deal due to the company's apparent undisclosed failure to meet contractual subscription rates. Iceberg concluded with respect to Standard Power that "[t]his contract has zero chance of being executed as Standard Power clearly does not have the means to support contracts of this size[]" and opined about concerns relative to NuScale management integrity.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding NuScale should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email SMR@hbsslaw.com.

