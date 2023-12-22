XPOF Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF)

Loading... Loading...

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP ( www.ktmc.com ) is currently investigating Xponential Fitness, Inc. XPOF ("Xponential") for potential violations of the federal securities laws.



On June 26, 2023, market analyst Fuzzy Panda Research published a short-sellers report alleging, among other things, that Xponential is "hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling." The report further alleges that, despite the claims of Xponential's CEO that the company has "never closed a store," Fuzzy Panda found over 30 permanently closed stores. Moreover, the report claims that franchise documents of Xponential suggest that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly, with over half of Xponential studios never making a positive financial return. Following this news, Xponential's stock price fell $9.39, or 37.4%, to close at $15.72 per share on June 27, 2023.

Then, on December 11, 2023, Xponential disclosed that the SEC has asked the company to provide the agency with "certain documents." Following this news, Xponential's stock price fell $1.61, or over 15%, to close at $8.99 per share that same day.

