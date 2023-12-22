Niu Technologies Announces Appointment of New Director of the Board of Directors

Loading... Loading...

BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies ("NIU", or "the Company") NIU, the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announces that the Company has appointed Ms. Fion Wenjuan Zhou as a new director of the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective from December 25, 2023.



Ms. Fion Zhou has served as the chief financial officer of the Company since November 2021, and she was awarded "Female CFO of the Year" by the Barron's China in 2022. Prior to joining the Company, she served as the chief financial officer of Sogou Inc. SOGO, a leader in China's internet industry and an innovator in search and artificial intelligence (AI) since July 2020, where she led financial operations, legal matters, strategic investment, investor relationship and internal controls. From 2015 to 2019, Ms. Zhou was a finance director of Alibaba Group and served as the chief financial officer and other management positions of Yidian Zixun, a leading mobile news aggregator in China. Prior to that, she also held senior finance roles at Viadeo S.A. in Paris and Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited in New York City. Ms. Zhou started her career as an auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian in 2006.

Ms. Zhou received a bachelor's degree in Financial Management from the University of International Business and Economics in 2006 and an Executive MBA from HEC Paris in 2016. Ms. Zhou is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Chartered Global Management Accountant.

About NIU

As the world's leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles and kick-scooters. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. NIU's product portfolio comprises its (i) six electric scooter and motorcycle series, RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova, and (ii) two micro-mobility series, including kick-scooter series, KQi, and e-bike series, BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services. For more information, please visit www.niu.com.

