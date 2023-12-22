Mermec: Agreement with KiwiRail for railway safety in New Zealand

Loading... Loading...

ROME, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agreement between Mermec Australia and KiwiRail for the safety of railways in New Zealand. Mermec Australia, a company within the Mermec Group specialising in technologies for railway safety and maintenance – part of Angel Holding, which, under the guidance of President Vito Pertosa, develops solutions for the rail, digital mechatronics, and aerospace sectors – has signed a contract with KiwiRail, the largest railway transport operator in New Zealand, for advanced diagnostics of the national railway infrastructure. The contract involves the supply of a diagnostic vehicle equipped with 12 innovative Mermec systems for the inspection and measurement of 3,700 km of the network, enhancing safety, reliability, and the quality of railway services. The vehicle will provide a comprehensive track analysis using hi-tech laser technology, sensors, cameras, measurement systems, and data management, all in real-time and at speed, with a focus on sustainability.

According to Luca Necchi Ghiri, CEO of the Mermec Group, "This is a significant step that confirms our leadership position in the Oceania region and expands the international presence of the Mermec Group, including New Zealand among the countries where it operates. This success, reinforced by the supply of four diagnostic vehicles in Australia, is further evidence of the high standards achieved by Italian Mermec technology in the sector. I thank the entire team and Roberto Caporusso, Executive Director of Mermec Australia, for this milestone. Now, we are ready to start collaborating with KiwiRail to contribute to the safety and efficiency of the New Zealand railway network."

The agreement, explained David Gordon, Chief Capital Planning and Asset Development Officer at KiwiRail, "is part of KiwiRail's commitment to minimise the risks of disruptions to the railway network. Mermec's new diagnostic train will improve the safety and efficiency performance of the entire national railway infrastructure."

