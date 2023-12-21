TOURNAMENT OF ROSES ANNOUNCES ROSE PARADE LIVESTREAM

Loading... Loading...

Pasadena, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 135th Rose Parade "Celebrates a World of Music," the Tournament of Roses invites people from around the world to join the celebration via their first-ever livestream, which will be carried, in its entirety, by four streaming services, including Fubo TV, Christmas Plus, Pluto TV and LocalNow.

The two-hour extravaganza, which will feature stunning floral floats, high-stepping equestrian units and spirited marching bands, will be hosted by Jericka Duncan of CBS Weekend News, actress Gabrielle Elyse and TikTok sensation Pressley Hosbach.

While the Parade will continue to be broadcast live nationwide on linear television via ABC, The Cowboy Channel, The Cowgirl Channel, Great American Family, KTLA, NBC, RFD-TV and Univision, the new livestream will not only allow more people to access the show, but also will feature each of the 85 show units that will journey down the 5 ½-mile Parade route.

Since its inception in 1890, the Rose Parade has been a dazzling showcase of creativity, symbolism and spectacular storytelling that is sure to be embraced by millions of streetside, broadcast and streaming viewers from across the country and around the world.

Join us on January 1, 2024, beginning at 8 a.m. PST, to experience the awe and wonder of the floats, marching bands and equestrian units of the 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda. The stream will be available through January 14, 2024.

ABOUT OUR HOSTS

Jericka Duncan is an Emmy-nominated journalist, national correspondent and anchor of the Sunday edition of the "CBS Weekend News." Duncan has received several awards for her reporting, including two National Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association and honors from the Associated Press and the Philadelphia Association of Black Journalists, which named her Journalist of the Year in 2012.

Gabriel Elyse, who got her start on Disney's "Liv and Maddie and "Austin & Ally," has quickly become known for her natural acting talent. Star of Nickelodeon's long-running hit series "The Thundermans," Elyse most recently co-starred in the indie film "Good After Bad."

Pressley Hosbach, a 17-year-old actress, musician, dancer and entrepreneur, is a prominent Gen Z influencer with more than 10 million followers on her social media platforms. Hosbach got her start on the critically acclaimed reality television series "Dance Moms," and recently signed a record label deal with Nickelodeon Music. Star of the film "Step Aside," Hosbach also co-starred in the Nickelodeon series "Erin & Aaron" and hosted the 2023 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards Orange Carpet.

HOW/WHERE TO WATCH LIVESTREAM

Fubo Sports – stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo's subscription packages that aggregate more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks.

stream for free on Amazon Freevee, LG Channels, Samsung TV Plus, Sling Freestream, The Roku Channel, VIZIO WatchFree+, Tubi, Plex and Tablo TV. Fubo Sports is also available as part of Fubo's subscription packages that aggregate more than 300 live sports, news and entertainment networks. LocalNow's – available on Sports TV and theGrio channels

– available on Sports TV and theGrio channels Christmas Plus Channel – available on The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee and Prime Video, LG Channels, Sling FreeStream, as well as on the Christmas Plus App (available for Roku, Fire TV and VIZIO

– available on The Roku Channel, Amazon Freevee and Prime Video, LG Channels, Sling FreeStream, as well as on the Christmas Plus App (available for Roku, Fire TV and VIZIO Pluto TV – available on Pluto TV Christmas channel

available on Pluto TV Christmas channel YouTube – Tournament of Roses channel

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® and Rose Parade® presented by Honda

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Prudential and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 Members supply more than 80,000 volunteer hours, which will drive the success of the 135th Rose Parade, themed "Celebrating a World of Music" on Monday, January 1, 2024, followed by the CFP Semifinal at the 110th Rose Bowl Game presented by Prudential.

