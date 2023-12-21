R1 RCM to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Loading... Loading...

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R1 RCM Inc. RCM, a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, today announced its management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2023, at 10:30am ET.



A live audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of R1's website at r1rcm.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live webcast.

About R1 RCM

R1 is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. R1's proven and scalable operating models seamlessly complement a healthcare organization's infrastructure, quickly driving sustainable improvements to net patient revenue and cash flows while reducing operating costs and enhancing the patient experience. To learn more, visit: r1rcm.com.

Contact:

R1 RCM Inc.

Investor Relations:

Evan Smith, CFA

516.743.5184

investorrelations@r1rcm.com

Media Relations:

Allison + Partners

Amanda Critelli

R1PR@allisonpr.com