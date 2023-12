Rogers Communications 4Q23 Investment Community Teleconference February 1, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. RCI RCI plans to release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, February 1, 2024, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers' management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers' website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-915-3239 (1-800-319-4610 toll free for North America) at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time and requesting access to Rogers' fourth quarter 2023 results teleconference.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 604-638-9010 (1-800-319-6413 toll free for North America) and providing the access code 0582.

