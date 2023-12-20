Schuff Steel Company Successfully Resolves EEOC Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

PHOENIX, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuff Steel Company, the Phoenix-based leading structural steel builder in the United States, has resolved the EEOC lawsuit filed last year in United States District Court, District of Arizona alleging discrimination against certain Black and Hispanic employees at its Eloy, Arizona plant. Schuff Steel has always been committed to a workplace free from discrimination and retaliation and takes seriously any claims of wrongdoing. The Company thoroughly investigates any claim of discrimination or retaliation, including the specific claims brought by the former employees that have been asserted by the EEOC. Contrary to the EEOC's allegations of discrimination at its Eloy facility, the Company did not find evidence supporting the original complaint, let alone a pattern of discrimination. Without admission of any wrongdoing, including any violation of any federal, state, or local law, Schuff Steel agreed to settle the lawsuit and reaffirm its commitment to providing a discrimination free workplace. Schuff Steel is satisfied to put this matter behind it.



About Schuff Steel Company:

Schuff Steel is one of the largest and most experienced structural steel fabricator and erector in North America, consistently ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine as the #1 Steel Erector in the U.S. Schuff Steel approaches each project with a "builder" mindset, planning the project with the construction of the building in mind, working backwards through erection, fabrication, project management and design.

Schuff Steel Company

Scott D. Sherman, VP and General Counsel

(602) 452-4480

Email: scott.sherman@dbmglobal.com