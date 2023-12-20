Disc Medicine Announces Retirement of Brian MacDonald, MB, ChB, PhD as Chief Innovation Officer and Appointment as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board

Loading... Loading...

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disc Medicine, Inc. IRON ("Disc"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases, announced today that, after a distinguished 28-year career, including over 6 years at Disc, Brian MacDonald, MB, ChB, PhD, will be retiring from his role as Chief Innovation Officer. Dr. MacDonald plans to stay involved with Disc, transitioning from his current role to become Chair of Disc's Scientific Advisory Board.



"We are incredibly grateful for all of Brian's exceptional contributions and leadership over the past 6 years. As the Founder and original CEO of Disc, Brian was instrumental in developing the company's strong foundation and his visionary leadership has been a driving force behind Disc's growth and the innovation that defines our organization," said John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled that Brian has agreed to remain involved with Disc and look forward to his continued leadership as part of the Scientific Advisory Board. On behalf of the Board and the entire Disc team, I extend a heartfelt thanks to Brian for his unwavering commitment to Disc and wish him all the best in his retirement."

"It has been an immense privilege to be a part of the leadership at Disc, which has allowed me to oversee the remarkable growth and substantial achievements of the company since its inception," said Dr. MacDonald. "I am proud of all Disc has accomplished thus far and am excited to remain a part of Disc's continued growth towards becoming a leading hematology company."

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients who suffer from serious hematologic diseases. We are building a portfolio of innovative, potentially first-in-class therapeutic candidates that aim to address a wide spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, specifically heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

Disc Medicine Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, express or implied statements regarding Disc's expectations with respect to the chief innovation officer position and the contributions of Disc's scientific advisory board. The use of words such as, but not limited to, "believe," "expect," "estimate," "project," "intend," "future," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "plan," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" or the negative of these terms and other similar words or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on Disc's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of Disc's business, future plans and strategies, clinical results and other future conditions. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Disc may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: Disc's expectations regarding the chief innovation officer position and contributions of Disc's scientific advisory board; Disc's expectations regarding leadership, future growth and innovation; the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023 and other documents filed by Disc from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Disc's subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. None of Disc, nor its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Peg Rusconi

Verge Scientific Communications

prusconi@vergescientific.com

Investor Relations Contact

Christina Tartaglia

Stern Investor Relations

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com