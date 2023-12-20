GenFlat Inc., Completes Share Exchange Transaction and Becomes Publicly Traded Entity

Loading... Loading...

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenFlat, Inc., the pioneer in collapsible shipping container technology, today announced that it has completed its share exchange transaction with Healthcare Business Resources, Inc. HCBR, an SEC-reporting publicly traded company, whereby GenFlat, Inc. is now a 97.22% owned subsidiary of Healthcare Business Resources, Inc. After the New Year, Healthcare Business Resources, Inc. intends to change its name to GenFlat Holdings. Inc.



Mr. Drew Hall leads GenFlat as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Drew Hall's leadership team includes Joseph Maggio as President and Garrett Hall as Chief Operating Officer. GenFlat's Board of Directors initially consists of Mr. Drew Hall.

"This is an important milestone for GenFlat," said Drew Hall, Chief Executive Officer of GenFlat. "The shipping industry needs transformation; to reduce carbon emissions, free-up space at ports and reduce the overall cost of shipping. This transformation has begun, and we are pleased to play an important role in that process."

GenFlat was recognized as the "Most Inspiring Container Technology" of 2023 at the prestigious Transport and Logistics Conference in the Middle East (Dubai). The award not only underscores its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency, but also the impact GenFlat's solution can have on revolutionizing the shipping industry.

GenFlat's decision to go public aligns with its vision of enhancing accessibility to its innovative collapsible containers, which are engineered to revolutionize shipping logistics. These state-of-the-art containers are designed to optimize space utilization, reduce container repositioning costs, and significantly lower carbon emissions in the shipping industry.

In connection with the closing of the share exchange transaction, Healthcare Business Resources, Inc. (i) issued 1,043,847,000 common shares to certain GenFlat stockholders in exchange for 97.22% of the outstanding shares GenFlat, Inc.; and (ii) cancelled 11,000,0000 previously outstanding common shares Healthcare Business Resources, Inc. Subsequent to the closing of the share exchange, there are 1,054,150,000 outstanding common shares Healthcare Business Resources, Inc.

Additional information regarding the share exchange transaction will contained in the in the Healthcare Business Resources, Inc. Form 8-K, which will be available for review on its website www.healthcarebusinessresources.com, our website www.genflat.com or directly at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. We intend to file this Form 8-K sometime within the next four business days.

About Drew Hall

Drew D. Hall. Mr. Hall is GenFlat's (and/or its subsidiaries) co-founder and has been serving as Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer since January 2018 to present where he has managed operations and finances. Since 2019, Mr. Hall has served as Managing Member of Collapsible Revolution, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GenFlat, Inc. Mr. Hall received his B.S. degree in Accounting from Brigham Young University in 1975. Mr. Hall was a practicing CPA from 1976 thru 1994 and is a lifetime member of the American Society of Certified Accountants. Mr. Hall has served on the University of Utah Crimson Club Board of Directors since 2012 and served as its President from July 2019 thru June 2023.

About Joseph Maggio

Mr. Maggio has been President of GenFlat since 2022. From 2021 to present, Mr. Maggio has been serving as National Sales Manager with Lanter Delivery Systems, a national overnight, unattended delivery solution company where he is responsible for business development and logistics operations, including ocean freight, trucking, warehousing, drayage, container yard operations, documentation, contracting and administration services. From 2018 to 2021, Mr. Maggio served as Director of Sales with NFI, a leading provider of North American supply chain solutions, where he was responsible for growing NFI's book of business in both contract logistics and supply chain services (warehousing, truck and rail services). Mr. Maggio received his Bachelor of Science degree (Business Administration) from California State University Long Beach in 1979.

About Garrett Hall

Mr. Hall has been serving as GenFlat's (and/or its subsidiaries) Chief Operations Officer since December 2021 to present where he has provided strategic and advisory expertise to GenFlat in the form of developing and implementing its go-to-market strategy, supporting its sales team, and establishing channel partnerships. Mr. Hall received his B.A. in English from Brigham Young University in 2006 and his Juris Doctor Degree Case Western Reserve University School of Law in 2009.

Loading... Loading...

About GenFlat

GenFlat is a leading innovator in container technology, specializing in collapsible containers designed to revolutionize shipping logistics. With a commitment to sustainability and efficiency, GenFlat aims to reshape the future of container shipping, providing state-of-the-art solutions that optimize space utilization, reduce transportation costs, and lower carbon emissions. GenFlat manufactures containers with CIMC in Dalian, China. For more info go to www.genflat.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the company's control.

For media inquiries or further information about GenFlat's public listing, please contact:

press@genflat.com