Building on the Vision of a Higher Purpose, High Real Estate Group Ownership Transfers to High Foundation

Lancaster, PA, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of December 2023, High Real Estate Group has joined High Industries in its ownership transition to High Foundation.

The 2022 transfer of High Industries ownership to High Foundation was a historical shift for the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based company. Under this new structure, High Industries has continued to thrive, with dividends going to the High Foundation for direct investment into the community under the leadership of its Board of Trustees and Executive Director Robin Stauffer.

High Real Estate Group—an award-winning owner, operator, and developer with a growing portfolio of industrial, office, residential, retail, and hotel properties—will now join this innovative ownership structure, directing dividends from real estate holdings directly to High Foundation.

The shift of High ownership to High Foundation was the vision of S. Dale High. It represents The High Philosophy of trust and innovation that has been in place for three generations. This Higher Purpose has already begun to be realized, with increased investments from High Foundation allowing greater collaboration, bringing new ideas to life, and supporting important initiatives for social and environmental impact in the Lancaster community and other communities where High coworkers live and work. Dale's example will leave a lasting legacy that will impact Lancaster County and beyond for generations.

What began as High Properties, a partnership between S. Dale High, his brother Calvin, and their children, has grown over the years into High Real Estate Group, a diverse collection of companies with an expansive portfolio. The completion of the transfer of Dale High's interest in High Real Estate Group to High Foundation will provide even more opportunity for community impact, realizing his vision of a group of companies existing to benefit the community.

In the words of S. Dale High, "We are on this earth for a purpose that is larger than our own self-interests and we must strive to make the world a better place."

A Higher Purpose



As he began to plan for the next chapter of High companies, Dale High envisioned a change in the structure of the company—an inspired model that continues the company's legacy and work in the community. He asked the question, What if we could create a company that directly benefits the community? This shift continues the legacy of Dale High's transformative and innovative leadership, which has guided High companies in using business as a force for good in the community for decades, and High Foundation as a committed community partner for the past 40 years.

"I am proud of Dale and our family for making this move," said Suzanne High. "The High Family wholly supports this change as a continuation of its legacy and philosophy. While ownership of High companies is changing to the High Foundation, the High Family will remain in the companies in a number of ways. For me, as Vice Chair of the High Foundation, I have seen first-hand the life-changing impact of our investments, and I am excited to see that continue to grow."

A Bridge to Opportunity

Since 1980, High Foundation has been a thought leader and community partner, contributing over $30 million to projects and initiatives that help eliminate the cycle of poverty and create more vibrant and inclusive communities. High Foundation's 40-year legacy of impact spans improvements in education, health and human services, arts and culture, historic preservation, environmental stewardship, and social enterprise in Lancaster County and beyond.

Robin Stauffer leads High Foundation as Executive Director, working with key community partners. High Foundation has a strong governance structure in place to support its growth and future collaboration opportunities. Additional Trustees have recently been added to the Board, and Committees have been created. High Foundation will be scaled appropriately to handle the growth that will occur as a result of the new structure, and the High Family has ensured that sufficient reserves are in place to maintain financial durability for years to come.

"This is a remarkable gift from Dale High to High coworkers and our communities," said Robin Stauffer, Executive Director of High Foundation. "This new structure multiplies the already generous impact High Foundation has had and emboldens the Foundation for even greater impact."

The Ultimate Example of Business for Good

Family-owned since 1931, Lancaster-based High companies is a major force in building and rebuilding North America's infrastructure. Since joining the family business in 1963, Dale has led and inspired a thoughtful, intentional approach of putting people, community, and business for good above all else. Today, High companies employ nearly 2,000 co-workers in 11 operating businesses in six states.

High companies will continue to thrive and grow under the leadership of its existing Boards of Directors, CEO Mike Shirk, the High Executive Committee, and leadership teams. High companies will continue to maintain a healthy financial position and have the capacity to invest in its strategic plans. The High Philosophy of Building Trustworthy Relationships and Being Innovative Leaders will continue to define corporate culture and values.

What will change is that dividends from High Real Estate Group, along with High Industries Inc., will now be received by the High Foundation and invested directly into communities where our companies operate. "Over the last several years, we have invested heavily in the successful growth of High Real Estate Group. Every project we do has a direct benefit to the community. With this ownership transition, our communities will now also realize the direct benefit of increased investment through High Foundation. It's the ultimate commitment to social responsibility and doing business for good in an impactful and lasting way. It's a truly bold and unique move made possible through Dale High's vision and dedication to making it happen," noted Mike Shirk, CEO High companies.

To view Dale High's announcement about this extraordinary gift, please visit www.highfoundation.org.

About High Real Estate Group:

Guided by The High Philosophy of Building Trustworthy Relationships, High Real Estate Group owns and operates a comprehensive real estate portfolio which includes office, industrial, multi-family residential, retail, and hotel properties spanning the eastern United States.



About High Foundation:

With a heart of service and a spirit of collaboration, High Foundation builds bridges to opportunity for individuals and communities, striving for an equitable world of beauty, prosperity, and peace. Since 1980, High Foundation has invested more than $30 million into Lancaster County and other areas where High coworkers live and work.

