NeuroPace to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. NPCE, a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that its management team will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30am PT (10:30am ET) on Thursday, January 10, 2024, in San Francisco, CA as well as host investor meetings prior to and during the conference.



The presentation will be accessible via live webcast here. A webcast replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Events section of NeuroPace's Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com/.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. The RNS System is the only system that not only provides therapy, but monitors, detects, and records brain activity, helping patients reduce their seizure burden, while helping clinicians provide comprehensive patient care.

