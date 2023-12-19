Joint Press Release: Metalcraft Acquires UID Label Division of A2B Tracking to Expand Market Presence and Enhance Service Offering

Loading... Loading...

Mason City, IA, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [Mason City, IA] – Metalcraft, a leader in the identification products industry, and A2B Tracking, a provider of software solutions for tracking and managing critical assets and inventory, announced today the successful acquisition of the A2B Tracking UID Labels and Plates division by Metalcraft. The strategic move is designed to strengthen Metalcraft's position in the market and broaden its portfolio of services. Furthermore, this relationship will allow A2B Tracking to increase their focus on their cloud-based Asset Management software solutions.

As of January 2, 2024, Metalcraft will take over the operations, assets, and responsibilities associated with A2B Tracking's UID label and plate production. This acquisition aligns with Metalcraft's commitment to innovation and growth. The combined expertise and resources of both organizations will create a more robust and comprehensive suite of solutions for their customers.

"We are thrilled to add the IUID Label Production Division of A2B Tracking to the Metalcraft family. We've partnered with A2B for years and have always been impressed with how they run their operations. They are a top-notch organization which is why this is such a great fit for both companies," said Metalcraft CEO Kyle Bermel.

Metalcraft has been in the UID business for over a decade but, as Bermel states, this acquisition increases that portion of the business. He also anticipates a smooth acquisition process with virtually no disruption to business for our customers. "This acquisition not only expands our footprint in the military industry but also adds valuable expertise and resources to our organization," said Metalcraft CEO Kyle Bermel. "We are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for employees, customers, and other stakeholders."

A2B Tracking has been offering software and services to the UID Industry since 2004. Their industry-leading software UC! Web, which Metalcraft uses to manage their UID operations, provides a cloud-based Asset Management solution that among many benefits helps users meet their IUID Compliance obligations including electronic reporting to the PIEE, WAWF and IUID Registry.

"The A2B Tracking IUID Label and Plate Division has been an important service that we have offered our customers. Over the past two decades our label team has built an excellent reputation by exceeding expectations and paying attention to the details. Metalcraft is the perfect partner to take over our Label division. A2B Tracking and Metalcraft have worked together for years and we have every confidence that their customer service and IUID Label expertise will provide the highest level of support available." said A2B Tracking's Founder and CEO, Peter Collins.

Embarking on this journey both companies are dedicated to delivering outstanding products/services, maintaining the highest standards of quality, and fostering a culture of collaboration and excellence.





About A2B Tracking Solutions

A2B Tracking has pioneered military-grade enterprise-class solutions for tracking and managing critical assets for DoD agencies and the contractors who support them. We'll help your enterprise take control of your assets by providing you cloud-based asset management solutions that incorporate advanced barcode and RFID technologies. We enable total compliance to military asset and shipment identification standards with automated data exchange for reporting to government systems. We've been serving the property management needs of defense agencies, government contractors, universities, and commercial organizations since 1994.

About Metalcraft

Metalcraft has provided property identification solutions since 1950. What began as a solution for the Bostitch Stapler Company's identification needs has evolved into Metalcraft as we know it today, a strong, innovative, growing company living by our corporate values and driven by the Metalcraft Compass. As member-owners we take pride in what we do and strive every day to exceed our customers' expectations by providing them the right product with the right technology for their application and we have the leadership, experience, and expertise company-wide to do just that.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Julia Deets, VP of Marketing & CX

juliad@idplate.com

641-423-9460

