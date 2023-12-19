The Migraine Market Size Is Expected To Reach $2.15 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 2.8% As Per The Business Research Company's Migraine Global Market Report 2024

Loading... Loading...

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Migraine Global Market Report 2024, the migraine market has demonstrated a steady growth trajectory, marking an increase from $1.87 billion in 2023 to an estimated $1.93 billion in 2024. This migraine market growth, reflected by a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1%, is attributed to several factors, including the rising prevalence of migraines, increased awareness about migraine treatment, government initiatives, a surge in alcohol consumption, and notable shifts in lifestyle choices.



Charting the Course Ahead

The migraine market is anticipated to sustain this growth, projecting a steady climb to $2.15 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 2.8%. Factors contributing to this growth include the adoption of combination therapies, a rise in screening programs for migraines, increasing prevalence of smoking habits, and heightened awareness of the importance of lifestyle management for migraine sufferers. Key trends in the forecast period encompass innovative treatments, targeted therapies, advancements in diagnosis and treatment, and the integration of digital health technologies for migraine management.

Learn More In-Depth On The Migraine Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/migraine-global-market-report

Fueling Growth: The Surge in Migraine Prevalence

A pivotal driver propelling the migraine market is the escalating prevalence of migraines, affecting approximately 14-15% of the global population, accounting for 4.9% of the global population's ill health quantified in years. Migraine treatment provides substantial benefits, offering relief from pain, improved functionality, reduced frequency and severity, and an enhanced quality of life for individuals grappling with migraines.

Key Players and Technological Innovations

Major industry players, including Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Limited, Merck & Co. Inc., and others, are at the forefront of driving innovations in migraine treatment. Companies are focusing on technological solutions, such as migraine lens technology. Zenni Optical Inc., a US-based eyewear retailer, recently launched FL-41 migraine lenses designed to aid individuals with light sensitivity due to migraines, post-concussion symptoms, and other ailments. These lenses block out specific light spectrums that trigger migraines, providing relief and prevention.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Migraine Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12919&type=smp

Stakeholders and industry participants can leverage the insights provided in this comprehensive market report to strategize for growth. The migraine market report offers a detailed breakdown of market segments, emerging trends, and growth opportunities. Armed with this information, businesses can make informed decisions, identify avenues for expansion, and stay ahead in a dynamic market. The migraine market report serves as a valuable tool for stakeholders to navigate the evolving landscape of the migraine market, fostering innovation and advancements that contribute to improved patient outcomes and market growth.

Migraine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the migraine market size, migraine market segments, migraine market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Loading... Loading...

Brain And Neuroimaging Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/brain-and-neuroimaging-devices-global-market-report

Neurostimulation Devices Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurostimulation-devices-global-market-report

Neurophysiology Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurophysiology-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model