Dairy Council of California Announces the Appointment of Four New Board Members

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, proudly announces four new board members, all distinguished figures in the dairy industry:



Laura Bosch: Co-Owner of Bosch Dairy Farms

Justin Leyendekker: Owner of Hoppy Cows Dairy

Michael Oosten: Owner of Marvo Holsteins

Pauline Tjaarda: Co-Owner of Tjaarda Dairy

Leyendekker states, "Alongside my fellow new board members, I'm excited to join the Dairy Council of California and be a part of a great team working to educate California about the nutritious properties of dairy milk."

All of Dairy Council of California's new board members have familial connections to the dairy community that span generations. Their experience provides unique and valuable insight into challenges and opportunities.

"We are thrilled to welcome Laura Bosch, Justin Leyendekker, Michael Oosten and Pauline Tjaarda to Dairy Council of California's board of directors," says Amy DeLisio, CEO of Dairy Council of California. "Their diverse backgrounds and deep-rooted commitment to the dairy community will enrich our organization's ability to continue to promote healthy eating patterns and sustainable food systems that include dairy foods."

The addition of the four new board members brings the total number to a full board of 24, with 12 producers and 12 processors representing both sides of the dairy industry. In addition to the four new board members, there were also four board reappointments representing dairy processors:

Stacy Heaton: Director of Communications for California Dairies Inc.

Dennis Roberts: CEO and President of Crystal Creamery

Patrick Schallberger: CEO of Hollandia Dairy

Richard Shehadey: Chairman of the Board for Producers Dairy

Board members are elected for three-year terms and are approved by the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy agricultural literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at DairyCouncilofCA.org.

